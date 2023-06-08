Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Southwest monsoon hits Kerala, declares IMD; Yellow alert in 9 districts

    The India Meteorological Department on Thursday (June 8) declared the onset of southwest monsoon in Kerala. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department on Thursday (June 8) declared the onset of southwest monsoon in Kerala. 

    The IMD in a statement said," The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala today, June 8."

    "The monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea and some parts of the central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal today," it added.

    At the same time, Kozhikode has been placed under an orange alert while 9 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kannur have been issued a yellow alert. 

    After Cyclone "Biparjoy" strengthened into a very strong cyclonic storm on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted that Kerala would experience the start of the southwest monsoon within 48 hours. 

    The Kerala coast from Pozhiyur to Kasaragod will see high tide on Thursday night. IMD warned that high tides between 2.6 and 3.5 metres are anticipated, therefore fishermen and residents along the coast are urged to take great caution.

    Meanwhile, Cyclone Biparjoy in the central-eastern Arabian Sea is moving northwards with extreme intensity. Cyclone Biparjoy, which is currently 860 km from the coast of Goa, has a speed of 160 km per hour.

     
    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 2:51 PM IST
