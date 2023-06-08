Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Accessed: After fake certificate, proof of how former SFI leader Vidya got PhD admission in Kalady varsity

    More proof has emerged regarding the erroneous actions taken by former SFI leader K Vidya to gain admission to the Ph.D. programme at Kalady University. Asianet News was able to obtain the meeting's minutes where the research committee unlawfully inserted Vidya's name. 

    Accessed: After fake certificate, proof of how former SFI leader Vidya got PhD admission in Kalady varsity anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Kochi: More proof has emerged regarding the erroneous actions taken by former SFI leader K Vidya to gain admission to the Ph.D. programme at Kalady University. Asianet News was able to obtain the meeting's minutes where the research committee unlawfully inserted Vidya's name. 

    Also read: ChatGPT owner Sam Altman in India, may meet PM Narendra Modi

    The fifteenth name on the list was Vidya. Two of the top 10 candidates had SC-ST put next to their names. Records show that the reservation was not observed when five employees, including Vidya, were enlisted. 

    Accessed: After fake certificate, proof of how former SFI leader Vidya got PhD admission in Kalady varsity anr

    The Kalady University Research Committee meeting minutes from 16 December 2019 have surfaced now. 

    The Kalady University Malayalam department also spoke out against Vidya at the same time. Regarding Vidya's admittance to the Ph.D. programme, an investigation is required, demanded the Malayalam department. There was a claim that Vidya violated the system of reservations in order to gain admission for research at Kalady University. In 2020, Vidya began her regular Ph.D. programme. She changed to part-time work the next year.

    According to her Ph.D. guide Bichu X Malayil, Vidya did not earn a combined Ph.D. stipend and college income. Vidya made a terrible mistake. He claimed he quit being a guide in order to prevent conveying the idea that instructors should be seen as guardians of students. 

    Earlier, the principal of Maharaja's Government College, Ernakulam filed a complaint against its former student K Vidya after it emerged that she had applied for a teaching position as a Guest Lecturer at a government college in Attappady, Palakkad using a fake certificate of experience. She completed her MA in Malayalam at Maharaja's College from 2016 to 2018.

    The incident came to light when she appeared for an interview at the Attappady Government College. The authorities found suspicion in the documents produced following which they alerted the Maharaja's college. This document was also submitted for the appointment of temporary teachers in the college. Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Vidya on the complaint of Maharaja's College Principal. 

    In the forged certificates, it showed that Vidya was teaching as a Guest Lecturer at Maharaja's College during 2018-19 and 2020-21. On checking the records, the college had not sought the services of a guest lecturer in the Malayalam department in the previous ten years.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ChatGPT owner Sam Altman in India, may meet PM Narendra Modi

    ChatGPT owner Sam Altman in India, may meet PM Narendra Modi

    Makeshift shelter, bhajans and more: How 232 Air India passengers survived 39 hours in Russia's Magadan -WATCH snt

    Makeshift shelter, bhajans and more: How 232 Air India passengers survived 39 hours in Russia's Magadan -WATCH

    Shootout in Lucknow court 6 bullets pierced gangster Sanjeev Jeeva body reveals post mortem report gcw

    Shootout in Lucknow court: 6 bullets pierced gangster Sanjeev Jeeva’s body, reveals post-mortem report

    52-day ban on trawling off Kerala coast from June 9 midnight anr

    52-day ban on trawling off Kerala coast from June 9 midnight

    Kerala man kills 4-year-old daughter; Taken into police custody anr

    Kerala man kills 4-year-old daughter; Taken into police custody

    Recent Stories

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Mhambrey defends move to not pick Ashwin; says decision was based on conditions osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Mhambrey defends move to not pick Ashwin; says decision was based on conditions

    Paranthas Weds Pancakes this is how Vicky Kaushal describes his marriage with Katrina Kaif RBA

    ‘Paranthas Weds Pancakes’- this is how Vicky Kaushal describes his marriage with Katrina Kaif

    ChatGPT owner Sam Altman in India, may meet PM Narendra Modi

    ChatGPT owner Sam Altman in India, may meet PM Narendra Modi

    Makeshift shelter, bhajans and more: How 232 Air India passengers survived 39 hours in Russia's Magadan -WATCH snt

    Makeshift shelter, bhajans and more: How 232 Air India passengers survived 39 hours in Russia's Magadan -WATCH

    50 per cent of Rs 2000 notes in circulation have come back in the banks reveals RBI gcw

    50% of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation have come back in the banks, reveals RBI

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon