Accessed: After fake certificate, proof of how former SFI leader Vidya got PhD admission in Kalady varsity

Kochi: More proof has emerged regarding the erroneous actions taken by former SFI leader K Vidya to gain admission to the Ph.D. programme at Kalady University. Asianet News was able to obtain the meeting's minutes where the research committee unlawfully inserted Vidya's name.

The fifteenth name on the list was Vidya. Two of the top 10 candidates had SC-ST put next to their names. Records show that the reservation was not observed when five employees, including Vidya, were enlisted.

The Kalady University Research Committee meeting minutes from 16 December 2019 have surfaced now.

The Kalady University Malayalam department also spoke out against Vidya at the same time. Regarding Vidya's admittance to the Ph.D. programme, an investigation is required, demanded the Malayalam department. There was a claim that Vidya violated the system of reservations in order to gain admission for research at Kalady University. In 2020, Vidya began her regular Ph.D. programme. She changed to part-time work the next year.

According to her Ph.D. guide Bichu X Malayil, Vidya did not earn a combined Ph.D. stipend and college income. Vidya made a terrible mistake. He claimed he quit being a guide in order to prevent conveying the idea that instructors should be seen as guardians of students.

Earlier, the principal of Maharaja's Government College, Ernakulam filed a complaint against its former student K Vidya after it emerged that she had applied for a teaching position as a Guest Lecturer at a government college in Attappady, Palakkad using a fake certificate of experience. She completed her MA in Malayalam at Maharaja's College from 2016 to 2018.

The incident came to light when she appeared for an interview at the Attappady Government College. The authorities found suspicion in the documents produced following which they alerted the Maharaja's college. This document was also submitted for the appointment of temporary teachers in the college. Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Vidya on the complaint of Maharaja's College Principal.

In the forged certificates, it showed that Vidya was teaching as a Guest Lecturer at Maharaja's College during 2018-19 and 2020-21. On checking the records, the college had not sought the services of a guest lecturer in the Malayalam department in the previous ten years.