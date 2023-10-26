'Gundagardi hai ye': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on ED raids against minister, son ahead of polls

Rajasthan Congress chief Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was also present during the press conference, labeled it a "black day for democracy," denouncing the ED's actions right before the elections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the state's Congress leaders on Thursday (October 26) strongly criticized the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) actions against their party members. Addressing a press conference, Gehlot expressed his displeasure, implying that the ED's actions were politically motivated and questioned the agency's independence. This incident has occurred as the state prepares for upcoming assembly elections, further intensifying political tensions in the region.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was also present during the press conference, labeled it a "black day for democracy," denouncing the ED's actions right before the elections. He raised concerns about a new trend in Rajasthan and Congress-ruled states where central agencies like the IT, ED, and CBI are increasingly involved in pre-election actions.

Rajasthan Election 2023: Enforcement Directorate conducts raids on state Congress president's residences

RC Choudhary, another Congress leader, alleged that the BJP was exploiting the probe agencies to target individuals who raise their voices against the government. The opposition leaders accused the ruling party of misusing investigative agencies for political purposes.

The ED's actions and the ensuing criticism have raised questions about the impartiality of these agencies and their role in electoral politics. This issue is likely to remain a point of contention in the lead-up to the state's assembly elections.

