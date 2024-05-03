Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'India will break into several pieces in November 2026': Pakistan ex-Senator's shocker sparks row (WATCH)

    In the midst of India's fervent Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Faisal Abidi, a former Senator of Pakistan, has sparked controversy with his inflammatory statements regarding India's internal affairs and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

    First Published May 3, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

    Abidi's comments, made in the context of India's parliamentary mural depicting 'Akhand Bharat,' have reverberated across the political landscape. His assertion that Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Pakistan were "irked" by India's symbolic gesture, followed by his ominous prediction of India's disintegration by 2026, has injected a new dimension into the election discourse.

    Also read: 'New India is a dangerous entity': Pak UN envoy trolled for attack on PM Modi over targeted killings (WATCH)

    During an interview aired on GTV News, the former Pakistan senator was asked about PM Modi's alleged 'Hindutva' agenda during his election campaign and the largescale support he has been receiving from Indians.

    In response, Abidi said, "Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Pakistan were irked when India placed a mural of  'Akhand Bharat' in their Parliament. When Pakistan spoke about it people made fun of us, but that turned out to be true. I am promising you on 26th November 2026 the year of Allah, India will break into pieces. India will be broken into so many pieces that you will be surprised. Getting people out of Modi's Hidutva agenda is the only way people can be saved. A mishap can happen through agencies, but India must be destroyed while Modi is in power, that's more important."

    Abidi's provocative rhetoric, particularly his insistence on India's fragmentation while Modi remains in power, has evoked strong reactions from various quarters.

    "This means..... They have kept their ammunitions and human resources ready within India and Pakistan," said one user on X.

    Also read: 'Several Indians want BJP, PM Modi to lose LS elections': Pakistani journalist's claim sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Another irked Indian remarked, "Concentrate on your country which is become a pauper. Don't worry about India. India will take care of itself. Tell Allah to save your country first."

    "Maybe Pakistani citizens should focus on getting their own act together," said a third user, while a fourth quipped, "I think he misheard it's Pakistan that will be broken into pieces."

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 4:50 PM IST
