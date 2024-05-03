Kerala: Fishermen struggle as extreme heat drives fish to deeper waters, market prices soar

Fishermen in Kerala are facing significant challenges as extreme heat has driven fish to deeper waters, leaving small boats unable to venture out. Many harbors, once bustling with activity, now lie deserted as fishermen suffer losses.

Kochi: For nearly three months, fishermen in the state have been facing hardships due to the unavailability of fish from the sea caused by extreme heat. Rising temperatures have prompted fish from shallow coastal areas to migrate to deeper inland areas in large numbers, severely limiting their accessibility to fishermen. This predicament affects the livelihoods of numerous fishermen across the state.

Due to the intense heat, all the fish have migrated to deeper sea areas, making it impossible for fishermen to venture out with their small boats. Pushkakaran and Sadiq, speaking to Asianet News, lamented the futility of enduring the blistering heat, with once-bustling harbors now deserted for months. Their plight began in early February, with fishermen returning empty-handed and suffering significant financial losses.

Due to the absence of fish in the deep sea, gigs and boats are refraining from fishing expeditions, resulting in substantial losses for fishermen. Charles George, a prominent fisherman leader, expressed that despite facing hunger, many fishermen are hesitant to launch their boats due to the risk of accumulating debt.

Only a select few now brave the sea with their boats in hopes of luck. Seizing this opportunity, abundant fish are being brought in from states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Consequently, fish prices in the markets have surged. Disheartened by continuous empty hauls, many fishermen now sit on the shore, their gaze fixed on the sea, uncertain if they will find fish again.

