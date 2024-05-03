Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Fishermen struggle as extreme heat drives fish to deeper waters, market prices soar

    Fishermen in Kerala are facing significant challenges as extreme heat has driven fish to deeper waters, leaving small boats unable to venture out. Many harbors, once bustling with activity, now lie deserted as fishermen suffer losses.

    Kerala: Fishermen struggle as extreme heat drives fish to deeper waters, market prices soar anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 3, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    Kochi: For nearly three months, fishermen in the state have been facing hardships due to the unavailability of fish from the sea caused by extreme heat. Rising temperatures have prompted fish from shallow coastal areas to migrate to deeper inland areas in large numbers, severely limiting their accessibility to fishermen. This predicament affects the livelihoods of numerous fishermen across the state.

    Also read: Kerala: Cracks spotted on Akkulam Glass Bridge in suspected case of vandalism

    Due to the intense heat, all the fish have migrated to deeper sea areas, making it impossible for fishermen to venture out with their small boats. Pushkakaran and Sadiq, speaking to Asianet News, lamented the futility of enduring the blistering heat, with once-bustling harbors now deserted for months. Their plight began in early February, with fishermen returning empty-handed and suffering significant financial losses.

    Due to the absence of fish in the deep sea, gigs and boats are refraining from fishing expeditions, resulting in substantial losses for fishermen. Charles George, a prominent fisherman leader, expressed that despite facing hunger, many fishermen are hesitant to launch their boats due to the risk of accumulating debt.

    Only a select few now brave the sea with their boats in hopes of luck. Seizing this opportunity, abundant fish are being brought in from states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Consequently, fish prices in the markets have surged. Disheartened by continuous empty hauls, many fishermen now sit on the shore, their gaze fixed on the sea, uncertain if they will find fish again.

    Also Read: Newborn's death in Kochi: Woman confesses to crime, informs police

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Cracks spotted on Akkulam Glass Bridge in suspected case of vandalism anr

    Kerala: Cracks spotted on Akkulam Glass Bridge in suspected case of vandalism

    Newborn's death in Kerala Kochi: Woman confesses to crime, informs police suspected to be rape victim anr

    Newborn's death in Kochi: Woman confesses to crime, informs police

    Kerala man loses over Rs 4 lakh in OTP scam; Malappuram district commission orders bank to reimburse anr

    Kerala man loses over Rs 4 lakh in OTP scam; Malappuram district commission orders bank to reimburse; Read

    Kerala: Doctors remove 10 kg tumour from woman's stomach in a 3-hour surgery at Kozhikode Medical College anr

    Kerala: Doctors remove 10 kg tumour from woman's stomach in a 3-hour surgery at Kozhikode Medical College

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-378 May 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-378 May 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru rains bring joy to residents after 3 months of scorching heat; WATCH viral videos vkp

    Bengaluru rains bring joy to residents after 3 months of scorching heat; WATCH viral videos

    Janhvi Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-list of stars' house on Airbnb RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-list of stars' house on Airbnb 

    Apple update: You will soon be able to track your iPhone everywhere even when sent for repair gcw

    Apple update: You will soon be able to track your iPhone; Know details here

    cricket Humble beginnings: Ajinkya Rahane's mother walked 8 kms carrying his kit and younger brother osf

    Humble beginnings: Ajinkya Rahane's mother walked 8 kms carrying his kit and younger brother

    Peace Lily to Pothos: 7 low maintainence indoor plants ATG EAI

    Peace Lily to Pothos: 7 low maintainence indoor plants

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon