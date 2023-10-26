Rajasthan Election 2023: Enforcement Directorate conducts raids on state Congress president's residences

The raids, which commenced at 8:30 am, were reportedly related to the 2021 Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers paper leak. Notably, the coaching center in Sikar was being raided for the second time since August, although Dotasara has denied any links to the center.

In a development that adds a political twist to the upcoming Rajasthan assembly election on November 25, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (October 26) conducted raids on the residences of Govind Singh Dotasara, the state Congress president, and a coaching center allegedly associated with him. These raids come just days after Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, accused the BJP-led central government of misusing the ED to target the ruling Congress party in the state.

In a social media post, CM Gehlot pointed to the continuous ED raids in Rajasthan as evidence of the Congress's strength in the election. He expressed concerns that the federal agency was being used against the Congress due to the BJP's inability to gain the trust of the people in Rajasthan.

Telangana Election 2023: BRS MLA grabs BJP candidate by throat during live TV debate | WATCH

The raids, which commenced at 8:30 am, were reportedly related to the 2021 Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers paper leak. Notably, the coaching center in Sikar was being raided for the second time since August, although Dotasara has denied any links to the center.

As of now, there have been no official statements or comments from Dotasara, the Congress party, or the ED regarding these raids. Opposition BJP lawmaker Ram Lal Sharma defended the raids, emphasizing that they should only concern those who are guilty and called for cooperation in the investigation.

Opposition parties have criticized the BJP-led Union government for allegedly targeting their leaders through raids, summons, and arrests before elections, claiming a pattern in such actions. However, the federal agencies and the Union government have consistently denied these allegations.

'It's an old locket given by my mother...' Actor Jaggesh on Tiger claw pendant row

The Rajasthan assembly election is part of a series of state elections taking place between November 7 and 30, including Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh. This electoral exercise is considered significant as it precedes the 2024 general elections. The Congress aims to retain power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and form the government in Madhya Pradesh, with these states collectively representing a substantial portion of India's population.