    Unbelievable! Madhya Pradesh constable attempts CPR to revive snake; WATCH what happens next

    A Madhya Pradesh constable's viral video shows him attempting CPR on a snake that ingested pesticide-laced water, prompting questions about the snake's revival and the officer's unconventional rescue methods.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    A constable from Madhya Pradesh has gained widespread attention due to a viral video depicting his attempt to administer CPR to a snake. In a surprising turn of events, the officer reportedly tried mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to revive a snake that had become immobile after ingesting water contaminated with pesticides.

    The video, which shocked viewers, quickly circulated online, with many commending the constable for his actions. However, the effectiveness of this "kiss of life" in reviving the reptile is questionable. In an interview with NDTV, a veterinarian expressed doubts that CPR would revive a snake and suggested that the snake might have regained consciousness independently.

    The incident took place in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, where a non-poisonous snake had entered a pipeline in a residential area. When residents' attempts to remove the snake from the pipeline proved unsuccessful, they resorted to pouring water laced with pesticide down the pipe, which rendered the snake unconscious. Uncertain about the next steps, the residents sought assistance from the police.

    Enter Constable Atul Sharma, who considers himself a "self-taught snake rescuer." He arrived at the scene, located the snake, and the video captures him closely examining the snake to determine if it is breathing. He then proceeds to blow air into the snake's mouth and occasionally sprinkles clean water on the reptile, all while a group of onlookers encourages him to wash off the pesticide.

    Remarkably, the snake begins to show signs of movement, much to the delight of the gathered crowd. Sharma claims to have rescued approximately 500 snakes over the past 15 years. When asked about his knowledge in this area, he mentioned that he closely follows the Discovery Channel, which has been a source of inspiration for his snake rescues.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
