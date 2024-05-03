Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2024 to be declared after THIS date; Check details

    Official CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 date has been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10th, 12th exam 2024 can check the expected date and other details here.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally announced the exam result date for class 10th and 12th exams. According to the official website, the results for classes 10th and 12th will be revealed after May 20. Students who are anxiously awaiting CBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2024 should keep documents ready to verify their results. Once the results are released, students will be able to obtain their scorecards from CBSE's official websites, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, and cbse.nic.in.

    According to the official website, cbseresults.nic.in, 'CBSE Board results for class X and XII are anticipated to be announced after 20th May 2024.' Accordingly, the results for classes 10th and 12th are expected to be revealed on the same day. Students who took the 10th or 12th grade board examinations can get the most up-to-date information from the official website as well as additional applications like Digilocker.

    This year, over 39 lakh students enrolled for CBSE Class 10th and 12th board examinations throughout the country. The CBSE Class 10 test was held between February 15 and March 13, and the CBSE Class 12 exam was held from February 15 to April 12. The exams were conducted in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

    How to check Class 10th and Class 12th results?

    • Visit the official website of the CBSE.
    • Click on the corresponding link for CBSE Class 10th and 12th results.
    • Now input your roll number, date of birth, and other data.
    • CBSE Class 10 and 12 scorecards will show on the screen.
    • Check and download it for future reference.

    The board will announce the number of applicants in each class, the pass percentage, gender-specific results, and other information in the notice. Students are recommended to keep visiting the official website for the most recent information on results.

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 3:59 PM IST
