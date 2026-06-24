A viral video from Rajkot, Gujarat, shows a young man allegedly being chased and assaulted by two youths and a young woman outside Rajkot Civil Hospital in broad daylight. The woman was also seen carrying a stone while pursuing the victim. After the footage spread online, Gujarat Police directed Rajkot City Police to investigate the incident.

A shocking incident outside Rajkot Civil Hospital in Gujarat has gone viral after a video showed a young man allegedly being chased and assaulted by two youths and a young woman in broad daylight. The incident, which reportedly took place on a busy road near the hospital, has raised concerns over public safety. The video, recorded by a passerby, shows the victim trying to escape while the three accused continue to chase and attack him.

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Woman Seen Carrying a Stone

According to reports, the trio repeatedly assaulted the young man during the chase. In one of the most disturbing moments seen in the video, the young woman picked up a stone and ran after the victim, apparently intending to continue the attack.

The reason behind the assault has not yet been officially confirmed. No details about the identities of those involved have been released so far.

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Video Spreads Widely Online

The footage quickly spread across social media, with many users expressing concern over the violent incident taking place in a public area during the day. The video has attracted widespread attention and prompted calls for strict action against those responsible.

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Gujarat Police Respond

After the video gained traction online, Gujarat Police responded to a social media post, directing Rajkot City Police to investigate the incident. In its response, the police asked the concerned officials to examine the viral video, identify the people involved, take appropriate legal action against those responsible and provide an update on the matter.

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The investigation is expected to establish the exact circumstances behind the assault. Police have not yet announced whether any arrests have been made.