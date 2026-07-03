The Delhi High Court granted two weeks' interim bail to Lokesh Yadav, an accused in the Nikki Yadav murder case, on medical grounds. Nikki was allegedly killed by her partner Sahil Gehlot and her body was found stuffed inside a refrigerator.

Accused in Nikki Yadav Murder Case Granted Interim Bail

The Delhi High Court has granted 2 weeks' interim bail to Nikki Yadav murder case accused Lokesh Yadav, on medical grounds. He sought 30 days' interim bail on medical grounds.

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Nikki Yadav was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner, Sahil Gehlot, in February 2023, and her dead body was stuffed in a refrigerator in a dhaba in Mitraun village.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee granted interim bail to Lokesh Yadav subject to finishing a personal bond of Rs. 25000 and a surety bond in the like amount.

The court granted interim bail after considering the medical record of Lokesh Yadav. "Considering the conduct of the applicant while in custody has been "Satisfactory" based on the Nominal Roll, as well as he is in need of adequate medical assistance, taking a humanitarian view, the present application is allowed and the applicant is granted interim bail for a period of two weeks from the date of his release," Justice Banerjee ordered on July 1.

Medical Grounds for Bail

It was submitted by the counsel for accsued that he is suffering from Fissure in Ano (Piles) with continuous bleeding per rectum since 30.06.2025, and despite treatment from the jail dispensary as well as from DDU Hospital, there have been no signs of improvement and his condition is deteriorating day by day.

In view of the medical condition, the Prosecution did not oppose the application.

On May 15, the high court had called for the Medical Status Report, which has since been filed. The Court found that the Medical Status Report dated June 3 has categorically summarised its findings that the inmate patient was diagnosed as a case of Fissure in Ano and complaints of bleeding from the rectum (on and off) despite being on medications and examined in DDU and GB Pant Hospital. He was advised treatment accordingly. The inmate patient is being provided with all the prescribed medications as advised.

Background of the Murder Case

Delhi Police Crime Branch had booked Sahil Gehlot, his father and other accused in this case. After the framing of charges, this matter is at the stage of recording of the prosecution evidence at Dwarka District Court.

Delhi police on May 12, 2023, filed a charge sheet against Sahil and five other accused persons, including his father, for allegedly murdering Nikki Yadav in February.

This matter is related to the murder of Nikki Yadav, allegedly committed by her live-in partner Sahil Gahlot. It is alleged that after committing the offence, he got married to another girl of the choice of his family. After the murder, the body was stuffed in a refrigerator in Sahil's Dhaba.

Police Investigation and Charges

Delhi police crime branch filed the charge sheet under sections 302, 201, 202, 212, 120B Part 1 and 34 IPC. These sections related to murder, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy.

Sahil was arrested on February 14. Later on, other accused were arrested by the Crime Branch. Delhi police had arrested Sahil's father, two cousins Ashish and Naveen and two friends Amar and Lokesh after the interrogation.

According to the police, during interrogation, Sahil had disclosed that the deceased was asking him not to marry another girl because both (Sahil and the deceased) had already solemnised their marriage in the year 2020. She was actually his wife and not a live-in partner. Therefore, she was pleading with him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on 10.02.2023, police said.

Thereafter, they hatched the conspiracy and planned to remove the deceased from their way, police alleged. Accordingly, Sahil Gahlot executed the plan and murdered her and informed the other co-accused persons about it on the same day, February 10, 2023 and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony, police alleged. (ANI)