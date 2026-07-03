A new transformative phase of MGNREGA has been launched nationwide. In Tripura, the event saw enthusiastic participation. The scheme will now focus on creating durable rural assets. Tripura has been allocated ₹1,041 crore for the program.

A nationwide programme marking the beginning of a transformative phase of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was launched, with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, virtually addressing participants from Andhra Pradesh. In Tripura, the state-level programme was organised on Thursday in West Tripura district, while similar events were held simultaneously across every district of the country.

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The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from Panchayat chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, Pradhans, deputy Pradhans, Panchayat members, and members of the public. "The programme marked the beginning of a transformative phase of the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme. In our state as well, this initiative has started on a positive note. Panchayat chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, Pradhans, deputy Pradhans, members, and members of the general public participated enthusiastically," stated social welfare and social Education minister Tinku Roy.

Focus shifts to durable rural assets

The initiative signals a major shift in the implementation of MGNREGA, with an increased emphasis on creating durable and productive rural assets rather than limiting work to traditional activities such as land levelling. Under the revamped approach, priority will be given to the construction of cement concrete (CC) roads, water conservation structures, irrigation canals, drainage systems, market sheds, and other infrastructure that enhances rural productivity while creating employment opportunities.

₹1,041 crore allocated to Tripura, funding rumours dispelled

Addressing concerns regarding the future of the scheme, officials stated that rumours about MGNREGA being discontinued or facing a shortage of funds have now been dispelled. It was announced that Tripura has been allocated ₹1,041 crore for the remaining nine months of the current financial period to implement the programme.

Roy said, "There had been rumours that MGNREGA had been discontinued or that there was insufficient funding. However, today's announcement has put those concerns to rest. An allocation of ₹1,041 crore has been made for Tripura for the remaining nine months of the financial period."

Aligning MGNREGA with Viksit Bharat vision

The renewed focus is expected to strengthen rural infrastructure, improve livelihoods, and generate sustainable employment across villages. The initiative is also seen as aligning MGNREGA more closely with the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by creating long-term community assets alongside wage employment.

Participants welcomed the initiative, expressing optimism that the restructured scheme would better address the evolving development needs of rural and economically weaker communities. Gratitude was also expressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the initiative aimed at strengthening rural development and employment generation. (ANI)