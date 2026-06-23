CCTV footage from Ahmedabad captured the moment an SUV went out of control after its driver reportedly suffered a seizure, killing a woman and injuring six others. The vehicle struck an autorickshaw, several two-wheelers and a roadside food cart before stopping. The shocking video has sparked concerns about medical fitness for driving..

A tragic road accident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat claimed the life of a woman and left six others injured after the driver of an SUV reportedly suffered a sudden seizure and lost control of the vehicle. CCTV footage of the crash has now surfaced, showing the terrifying moments as the vehicle sped through a busy road before crashing into multiple vehicles and a roadside food cart.

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Driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency

The accident took place on Monday in the Rakhial area near Garib Nagar. According to police, 40-year-old Mayankkumar Dipakbhai Patel was driving a Tata Harrier with his wife and son when he suffered a seizure while coming down the Ajit Mill Bridge.

Investigators said Patel lost control of the SUV within seconds. The vehicle first hit an autorickshaw before crashing into three Activa scooters and a motorcycle. It finally came to a stop after ramming into a Chinese food cart on the roadside.

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Woman dies, six injured

A woman riding one of the scooters died on the spot due to the impact. Six others, including the SUV driver, were injured and taken to Civil Hospital for treatment. Police said Patel remains under medical care and is not yet in a condition to give his statement.

The crash caused panic in the area as local residents rushed to help the injured. Senior police officers and additional personnel reached the scene to control the situation and begin the investigation.

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CCTV video raises fresh concerns

The CCTV footage has spread widely on social media, with many viewers shocked by how quickly the accident unfolded. The incident has also renewed discussion about whether people with serious medical conditions should undergo regular fitness checks before driving.

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Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. While preliminary findings suggest the driver's seizure triggered the crash, officials said all possible angles will be examined before the final report is prepared.