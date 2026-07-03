Assam Rifles, in joint operations with DRI, seized codeine worth ₹1.27 crore in Agartala and poppy seeds worth ₹1.31 crore in Cachar. In a separate bust, Assam Police recovered narcotics worth ₹14.5 crore, arresting a total of nine people.

Codeine Worth ₹1.27 Crore Seized at Agartala Station

Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Agartala, recovered 55,626 bottles of Codeine valued at approximately ₹1.27 crore from Agartala Railway Station. The operation was conducted after receiving credible inputs regarding the movement of contraband through the railway network. During the search, the joint team intercepted and thoroughly examined the suspected consignment, leading to the recovery of the Codeine-based substances concealed for illegal transportation. The recovered contraband has been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Agartala, for further investigation and legal proceedings. Assam Rifles remains steadfast in its commitment to curbing the menace of narcotics and other illegal activities in the Northeast. The Force continues to work in close coordination with sister agencies to dismantle smuggling networks and ensure the safety and security of the region.

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Poppy Seeds Valued at ₹1.31 Crore Recovered in Cachar

In a separate incident, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with DRI, seized 8,764 kg of poppy seeds worth approximately Rs 1.31 crore in Assam's Cachar district and apprehended two persons, officials said on Sunday. According to the release, during the operation, the team caught a consignment of poppy seeds weighing 8764 kg worth Rs 1.31Cr being transported via Silchar Bypass Road late in the evening on 20 June 2026. The recovered poppy seeds have been handed over to DRI for further investigation. Two residents of Silchar have also been apprehended along with one truck and two mobile handsets. Assam Rifles and DRI have been at the forefront of anti-contraband trafficking operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle contraband networks. This seizure is a significant milestone in the effort to combat contraband trafficking.

₹14.5 Crore Narcotics Seized in Sribhumi and Nagaon

Earlier on June 18, in a series of successful operations, police recovered and seized narcotics worth ₹14.5 crore in Assam's Sribhumi and Nagaon districts on Thursday. The crackdown also led to the arrest of seven persons. In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that Sribhumi and Nagaon police had seized narcotics worth ₹14.5 crore. He wrote, "Our war against drugs is absolute and unyielding. In a series of successful operations, @sribhumipolice and @nagaonpolice seized narcotics worth ₹14.5 crore. Seven accused have been apprehended. The crackdown will continue." (ANI)