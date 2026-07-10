YSRCP approached the ECI, alleging voter list irregularities in Andhra Pradesh. The party claimed political interference, unauthorised use of enumeration forms by private persons for the MyTDP App, and sought a statewide independent inquiry.

YSRCP Alleges Voter List Irregularities, Seeks ECI Probe

YSRCP MLC and State General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy, along with leaders, submitted three detailed representations to the Chief Electoral Officer, Andhra Pradesh, with copies to the Election Commission of India, seeking urgent intervention in serious irregularities surrounding the ongoing SIR process. The party demanded a statewide independent inquiry into political interference, unauthorised handling of official Enumeration Forms by private persons, uploading of voter information into the MyTDP App, and intimidation of Booth Level Officers. It cited incidents from Nellore, Atmakur, Repalle and Thamballapalle as evidence of a systematic pattern.

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In the Thamballapalle incident, an audio recording captures former TDP MLA Shankar's PA pressuring a BLO to hand over completed Enumeration Forms for uploading into the MyTDP App, while claiming that other BLOs across the constituency were already providing the forms. YSRCP sought an immediate inquiry, protection for BLOs and strict prohibition on handing official election records to political functionaries. In a separate representation, the party sought priority verification of approximately 36,388 suspected duplicate and multiple voter entries in Kuppam Assembly Constituency, along with a statewide technology-assisted and field-verified audit, while ensuring that no genuine voter is deleted without notice and due process.

Accusations of Unfulfilled Promises

Earlier on Saturday, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) criticised the Andhra Pradesh coalition government, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its election promises and adopted a vindictive approach towards the opposition. Speaking to reporters here, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Botsa Satyanarayana alleged that the coalition government had failed to deliver on its poll assurances and questioned the accountability of the alleged Rs 3 lakh crore borrowing by the state government. He further alleged that promises made to women remained unfulfilled, education reforms had come to a standstill, school bags and kits had not been distributed, and the functioning of government hospitals had deteriorated.

TDP Hits Back on Amaravati Capital Issue

On the other hand, earlier in July, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivas Rao launched a sharp attack on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of failing to fulfil his promise of developing Amaravati as the state capital and alleging repeated shifts in his stand on the capital issue. On Wednesday, recalling his earlier remarks, Rao said the YSRCP chief had initially assured voters in the 2019 elections that Amaravati would be developed as the capital, but later changed his position after coming to power.

He alleged that the government then moved to a "three-capital" proposal, with Visakhapatnam being projected as one of the capitals. "First of all, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy doesn't want Amaravati to be developed. In a way, the constant shifting of his stance--earlier he said that Amaravati would be the capital in 2019, and went for election; he won there," Rao said.

He further added, "After winning the election, he said that, 'See, our agenda is three capitals.' And after some time, he said that Visakhapatnam would be the capital. There is no issue of three capitals; Visakhapatnam would be the capital."

Targeting the previous government's proposed development model, Rao also referred to the "Mavigun" coastal urban corridor concept, alleging that it was being projected as an alternative capital plan and would deter investment in Amaravati.

Rao further alleged that the YSRCP was attempting to bring its agenda ahead of elections, claiming it amounted to misleading the public. He said such actions reflected an intent to "cheat" farmers and residents of Andhra Pradesh. "The manifesto of the election is in 2029, and he is bringing the manifesto now. It means that he is simply not interested in Amaravati, but he is trying... again, he is trying to cheat the farmers and the people of Andhra Pradesh. But, even in 2029, he will be taught a lesson by the people of Andhra Pradesh," Rao stated. (ANI)