RLM President Upendra Kushwaha said the NDA coordination meeting, chaired by Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, was aimed at strengthening alliance coordination and ensuring government welfare schemes effectively reach the people, a tradition started by Nitish Kumar.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) National President Upendra Kushwaha on Friday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coordination meeting chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was aimed at strengthening coordination among alliance partners and ensuring that government welfare schemes effectively reach the people.

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Addressing reporters after the meeting at the Chief Minister's residence in Patna, Kushwaha said the exercise continued a tradition initiated by former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "This was a meeting of the constituent parties with the Chief Minister. This tradition was initiated by the former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Carrying this tradition forward, Samrat Choudhary held a meeting today. All the district presidents of the constituent parties were present, as were leaders ranging from the national president down to the district level; it was a productive meeting," Kushwaha told reporters. "The meeting was organised with the aim of maintaining coordination--both among the various parties and between the government and the public--and to foster mutual coordination. Now, the goal is to ensure the public benefits from this and that government schemes reach the people," Kushwaha said.

Leaders Praise 'Productive' Discussions

Bihar Public Works Department Minister Engineer Kumar Shailendra said feedback was sought from district presidents, state presidents and ministers to improve coordination between the government and the organisation. "This is our routine work... Under Samrat Choudhary's leadership, feedback was sought from the district presidents of all five alliance parties, as well as state presidents and ministers, to ensure better coordination and synergy between the government and the organisation," he said.

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari described the meeting as successful and said party workers were satisfied with the discussions. "The CM held a very good meeting. All the workers were happy... Nitish Kumar praised the work that the CM is doing... Action will be taken against those who got jobs based on fake documents," Tiwari said.

Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar said the NDA government would continue its development agenda under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's leadership. "We will work under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary... We will continue the development work," he said.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MLA Raju Tiwari said the Chief Minister urged party workers to ensure that welfare schemes reach every household. "The state presidents, district presidents, and senior leaders of all five NDA parties attended the meeting. The Chief Minister listened to everyone. He gave the key mantra of taking the government's welfare schemes to every household. Nitish Kumar came and gave his blessings," Tiwari said.

Bihar minister Lakhendra Paswan said the meeting also served as a platform for organisational feedback to the government. "An important meeting took place. Harmony between the organisation and the government is being maintained. Suggestions for the government also came through the organisation. The government has accepted the suggestions," Paswan said.

CM Chairs Meet to Bolster Govt-Organisation Synergy

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary today chaired a meeting of district presidents of all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent parties in Patna to discuss strengthening coordination between the organisation and the government, accelerating public welfare works, and ensuring the all-round development of the state.

The meeting was held at the Nek Samvad Conference Hall at Lok Sevak Awas. The meeting was attended by state presidents, district presidents, ministers and senior leaders of the NDA's five constituent parties. Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Health Minister Nishant Kumar and a JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, were also present in the meeting.

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