MP CM Mohan Yadav said the state has formed a high-level committee to examine guest faculty demands. The panel will study systems in other states to find the best model. Yadav assured that all possible steps will be taken for their welfare.

High-Level Committee to Address Demands

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the state government has constituted a high-level committee to examine the demands of guest faculty members and assured that all necessary and possible steps would be taken for their welfare after the panel submits its recommendations.

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Addressing the State-Level Guest Faculty Conference at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal, the Chief Minister said the committee was studying the demands of guest faculty members serving in the Higher Education and Technical Education departments, as well as similar systems implemented in other states, to develop the best possible model for Madhya Pradesh.

"The government has constituted a high-level committee to consider all the demands of guest faculty members. Its recommendations are awaited. As soon as the report is received, the government will take all necessary and possible steps in the interest of guest faculty serving in the Higher Education and Technical Education departments," CM Yadav said. Calling guest faculty members an integral part of the state's education system, CM Yadav said they play a vital role in shaping the future of young students and assured them of the government's commitment to their welfare. "Guest faculty members are part of our family, and our government has always remained committed to their welfare. The high-level committee constituted for their welfare will also study the systems implemented in other states, and Madhya Pradesh will adopt the best possible model based on its recommendations," the CM said.

Review of Government Initiatives

Highlighting initiatives taken by the state government in the education sector, the Chief Minister said one PM Shri Excellence College had been established in every district, while new government universities had been started in Khargone, Guna and Sagar. He added that Madhya Pradesh's Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education had surpassed the national average, while the school dropout rate had come down to zero.

Referring to measures taken for guest faculty members, the Chief Minister said the government had provided 13 casual leaves, three optional leaves and maternity leave for women guest faculty. He added that guest faculty had also been given the option to choose colleges near their homes, while 25 per cent of posts in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission's Assistant Professor recruitment had been reserved for them, along with a 10-year age relaxation.

CM Yadav added that 117 guest faculty members were appointed as regular Assistant Professors in 2022, while another 48 secured regular appointments in 2024.

CM's Appeal and Acknowledgements

Additionally, the Chief Minister praised the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh for raising issues concerning guest faculty members and said the state government remained committed to transparent and people-centric governance.

The Chief Minister also appealed to guest faculty members and youth to actively participate in the state's anti-drug campaign, saying the government is committed to making Madhya Pradesh a drug-free state by 2029 in line with the national goal. (ANI)