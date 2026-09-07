Gujarat's Civil Supplies Corporation has launched a pilot project using AI-based grain analysers at 10 procurement centres in four districts. The project aims to make MSP procurement of paddy more transparent and efficient for farmers.

The Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation has introduced AI-based grain analysers at 10 procurement centres across four districts as a pilot project to make the Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement process more transparent and efficient. The AI-based analysers were deployed at procurement centres in Mahisagar, Anand, Ahmedabad and Panchmahal districts during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26 to analyse paddy samples.

Pilot Project Details

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), under the pilot project, a total of 13,334 registrations were recorded across the 10 procurement centres: 2,278 at Lunawada and 1,246 at Santrampur in Mahisagar district; 2,663 at Khambhat and 884 at Borsad in Anand district; 1,000 at Dholka, 909 at Bavla, 1,078 at Viramgam 1,288 at Sanand in Ahmedabad district; 986 at Godhra and 1,002 at Shehera in Panchmahal district.

Analysis and Results

A total of 6,191 samples were analysed using AI Grain Analysers at these centres. Of these, 3,379 samples (54.6%) were classified as Grade-A (GA), 2,812 (45.4%) as Common (CM), and 341 were rejected. The highest rejection rate of 24% was recorded at Dholka, while Viramgam recorded 0% rejection.

AI Analyser vs. Traditional Methods

The AI Grain Analyser accurately checks foreign matter, damaged/discoloured grains, immature/shrunken grains, admixture and moisture content. The system requires uninterrupted electricity and one person per centre. In comparison, the Corporation’s existing third-party system requires two persons to collect samples and conduct grading using scientific equipment, even when electricity is unavailable.

Broader Quality Standards

The Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation procures and distributes commodities such as wheat, rice, paddy, bajra, jowar, ragi, tur dal, gram, groundnut oil, double-fortified salt and white sugar (M-30). Wheat and rice are procured as per FCI standards, while grains procured under the MSP scheme follow the Uniform Specifications prescribed by the Central Government.

Strict Quality Control Measures

For tur dal, gram, edible oil, sugar and double-fortified salt, the Corporation has set its own quality standards, which are stricter than FSSAI standards, ensuring that quality is not compromised. During the supply of tur dal and gram, trucks are sealed with a Single-Use Wire Seal before being sent to warehouses. The warehouse manager collects samples, which are then 100% cross-verified at the Food Research Laboratory (FRL) through the Quality Control (QC) branch of the Head Office. Analysis is carried out using IS:4333 (Part I & II):2018 and IS:2813:2015 methods.

Through the use of AI-based technology, stringent quality standards and 100% cross-verification, clean, unadulterated and high-quality foodgrains are delivered to beneficiaries under various schemes. This helps protect consumers’ health, ensure quality and further strengthen public trust in the Public Distribution System, the Corporation further stated. (ANI)