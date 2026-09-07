AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed Delhi's Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood for his absence following the Satya Niketan building collapse. CM Rekha Gupta is monitoring the rescue where 6 died, and an FIR has been filed against the owner.

AAP questions minister's absence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday questioned the absence of Delhi's Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood following the Satya Niketan building collapse incident, requesting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to call him back to the national capital.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj questioned the whereabouts of the BJP's Goa in-charge, asking whether Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood had taken a flight to Goa. "CM @gupta_rekha Ji. All agencies working at Satya Niketan site? Where is ur UD Minister @ashishsood_bjp? He tweeted once at 3 pm about incident and then he is not seen anywhere? Has he taken a flight to GOA at 4 pm yesterday? What’s so important in Goa? If Yes, Pls call him back to Delhi. He is ur old ABVP colleague also," said Bharadwaj.

CM monitors rescue, announces new policy

Bharadwaj's remarks came after Delhi CM Rekha Gupta stated that the Delhi government is closely monitoring the rescue operation at the Satya Niketan site. In a post on X, CM Gupta mentioned that all relevant agencies are working in coordination and are focused on ensuring a safe rescue of the victims. "Currently at the incident site in Satya Niketan, RK Puram, along with all concerned authorities, closely monitoring the rescue operation. All agencies are working in coordination, with every effort focused on the safe rescue. Relief and rescue operations are continuing on a war footing," said CM Gupta.

The CM also said the government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), is formulating a policy mandating periodic structural audits and safety certifications for all buildings used for public activity -- including PGs, nursing homes, schools and other facilities -- failing which no such activity will be permitted.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said, "The government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, is formulating a policy mandating that any building intended for public use—whether a PG, nursing home, school, or any other facility—must undergo periodic structural audits and safety certifications; otherwise, no public activity will be permitted there."

Rescue operations and legal action

Earlier, a building collapsed in South-West Delhi's Satya Niketan on Sunday, prompting police and emergency services to launch a search and rescue operation at the site. The death toll in the incident rose to six after another body was recovered during late-night rescue operations. Twelve people have been rescued so far, while teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Police, and local administration continue clearing debris to locate any remaining trapped individuals.

The Delhi government has issued directives to immediately seal illegal five-storey buildings across the city. An FIR has been registered against the building's owner, and strict action will be taken against any MCD officials found responsible for lapses, the CMO said.

Delhi Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Hariram, the owner of the building.

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