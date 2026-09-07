Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi met UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, demanding a thorough investigation into the Saharanpur mosque demolition. The mosque was razed after a court order, sparking criticism from opposition and religious leaders.

Cleric Demands Thorough Investigation

Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi on Monday sought a thorough investigation into the Saharanpur mosque demolition after meeting Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow.

Naqvi said the delegation urged the Deputy Chief Minister to ensure that all aspects of the matter are examined before any further decision is taken. “We asked for a thorough investigation to be conducted, and for the decision to be made only after that," Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi said after his meeting with Pathak.

Demolition Followed Court Order

The meeting comes amid reactions from religious and political leaders following the demolition of a mosque located inside the Saharanpur Collectorate premises. The structure was demolished early Saturday after a court order upheld its removal. The District Judge's court on September 4 dismissed an appeal filed by the mosque committee and upheld an earlier order passed by the City Magistrate. The City Magistrate's court had on July 17 ordered demolition of the structure and imposed compensation of approximately Rs 6.41 crore in connection with alleged encroachment and misuse of government land.

Authorities have maintained that the demolition was carried out in accordance with the court's directions and legal procedures. Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh said additional Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel had been deployed at strategic locations following the demolition. Police were also monitoring social media platforms to prevent the circulation of rumours and maintain law and order.

Opposition, Religious Leaders Condemn Demolition

The demolition has drawn criticism from opposition leaders and Muslim religious figures. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Sunday termed the demolition "deeply unfortunate" and announced that a party fact-finding delegation would visit Saharanpur on September 7 to assess the situation and meet officials.

"This mosque was said to be around a hundred years old and existed before the collectorate was built," Rai said.

Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali also condemned the demolition, saying religious places should be protected. "The Supreme Court has reiterated the importance of the Places of Worship Act. Despite this, the mosque at Saharanpur and many other mosques have been demolished. We condemn in the strongest possible words and appeal to the government to safeguard all religious places," he said.