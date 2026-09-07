The Delhi High Court is set to hear the matter of a building collapse in Satya Niketan that killed six. The Delhi govt has ordered an inquiry, and police have issued a Look Out Circular for the untraceable building owner, Hariram.

The Delhi High Court is set to hear the matter concerning the tragic building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area after it was urgently mentioned before the Chief Justice on Monday. A lawyer mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, seeking an urgent hearing in view of the seriousness of the incident and the loss of lives. The Chief Justice agreed to take up the matter for hearing today.

The matter relates to the collapse of a building in the student-dominated Satya Niketan area near Delhi University’s South Campus. According to reports, six people have died in the incident, while rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and other agencies continued operations at the site to clear the debris and search for any remaining trapped persons.

Concerns Over Building Safety Norms

The incident has also raised concerns over the safety of buildings being used as paying guest accommodations and the enforcement of construction and fire safety norms in densely populated areas of the national capital.

Probe Initiated, Owner Untraceable

Meanwhile, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and directed registration of an FIR against the building owner, according to an official statement. The decision was taken following an on-site review and preliminary assessment of the collapse. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also reportedly initiated action against illegal buildings having four or more storeys in the area.

Delhi Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Hariram, owner of the building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, as he remains untraceable. Police teams are conducting searches at multiple locations to trace and apprehend him.

The building, which housed a PG accommodation, collapsed on Monday afternoon, trapping several students inside. A total of 11 students have been rescued so far.