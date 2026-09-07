Six people died and six were injured after a building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan. Mayor Pravesh Wahi blamed poor construction and ordered a crackdown on illegal structures. An FIR has been filed against the owner, and a new policy is being formed.

Six people have lost their lives, and six others are undergoing treatment following the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Wahi said that two injured persons had already been discharged, while those undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were reported to be out of danger.

Mayor Blames Negligence, Vows Action

"As of now, six people have lost their lives, and six others are undergoing treatment; two have already been discharged. Treatment is ongoing at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and those patients are reported to be out of danger. Prima facie, this appears to be an accident. This particular house was old. Due to some negligence or a structural failure during this process, the entire building collapsed. Undoubtedly, the materials used in the construction were likely not of the quality required to sustain the structure, leading to the collapse," he said.

Wahi added that a drive against such violations had already begun, with instructions issued to the MCD Commissioner. "We have issued strict instructions: if any house is found being constructed without an approved plan in the future, it will be sealed immediately, and the concerned official, no matter how senior, will be suspended instantly. The drive has already begun today; instructions were issued to the Commissioner last night. He has also acknowledged that this strict action will commence from today," the Mayor told ANI.

The Delhi government has issued directives to immediately seal illegal five-storey buildings across the city. An FIR has been registered against the building's owner, and strict action will be taken against any MCD officials found responsible for lapses, the CMO said. Delhi Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Hariram, the owner of the building.

Officials to Face Strict Action

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that a labourer could still be trapped under the debris, as his presence had not yet been confirmed. "It is suspected that there might still be a labourer trapped, as their presence has not yet been confirmed... All officials responsible in the chain of command will be suspended... (The action will be taken) today itself. It wouldn't be appropriate for me to specify exactly who is facing action, but I can tell you that action is being taken against in-line officials at the highest levels, levels where such action has perhaps never been taken before. Everyone will have to answer," Sirsa told ANI.

New Policy on Structural Audits Planned

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), is formulating a policy mandating periodic structural audits and safety certifications for all buildings used for public activity -- including PGs, nursing homes, schools and other facilities -- failing which no such activity will be permitted. She was speaking after visiting the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse, which has claimed six lives.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said, "The government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, is formulating a policy mandating that any building intended for public use—whether a PG, nursing home, school, or any other facility—must undergo periodic structural audits and safety certifications; otherwise, no public activity will be permitted there."

"We will not allow anyone to reside in unsafe PGs. We have arranged accommodation in college hostels for those evacuated from the building, and the government is ensuring their needs are met. We are in contact with the parents of the students affected by this tragedy and are providing them with full support to alleviate their distress. Regarding government officials whose oversight, negligence, or other lapses contributed to this situation, strict action will be taken against them this very day; no one will be spared," he added.

Rescue Operations and Broader Concerns

The death toll in the Satya Niketan building collapse rose to six after another body was recovered during late-night rescue operations. Twelve people have been rescued so far, while teams from the NDRF, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and other agencies continue to clear the debris and search for anyone who may still be trapped.

The incident has also raised concerns over the safety of buildings being used as paying guest accommodations and the enforcement of construction and fire safety norms in densely populated areas of the national capital. (ANI)