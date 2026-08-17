Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will administer a pledge based on PM Modi's 'Sapt Dhara of Shakti' on August 18. The program will focus on the roadmap for a Viksit Bharat, expanding the Lakhpati Didi program, and farmers' interests.

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan will administer a pledge to officials of both ministries at the Pusa campus in New Delhi on August 18, following the "Sapt Dhara of Shakti" outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address on August 15.

According to a press release, the program will focus on the roadmap of various departments, the expansion of the Lakhpati Didi program and important decisions concerning the interests of farmers and rural communities. The meeting aims to translate the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 into a clear and actionable roadmap for agriculture and rural development. Progressive farmers, Lakhpati Didis, agricultural exporters and food processors will also participate in the program.

Chouhan said that the "Sapt Dhara of Shakti" outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides an important direction for agriculture and rural India. He said the government would work to turn this vision into action through people-centric programs, transparent monitoring and effective implementation. "Our aim is to ensure that farmers and rural women benefit directly and that our efforts contribute to the realisation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. In this direction, we will review the departmental roadmaps and work to accelerate their implementation," Chouhan said.

PM Modi's 'Sapt Dhara of Shakti'

In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the "Sapt Dhara of Shakti", which includes strengthening agriculture and food production, promoting food processing and expanding access to global markets as important priorities. As per the release, the Prime Minister also reiterated the government's commitment to providing fertilisers to farmers at subsidised prices amid global crises and uncertainties. He highlighted the need to create new global markets and opportunities for farmers, particularly in agriculture and marine products, including seafood. The focus on self-reliance also forms an important part of the agenda. The Prime Minister highlighted the long-term measures undertaken over the past decade to ensure that India remains secure and self-reliant in essential requirements such as fertilisers and fuel, particularly in the face of global uncertainties.

Lakhpati Didi Program Expansion

The Lakhpati Didi program of the Ministry of Rural Development will be an important focus of the August 18 meeting. Three crore rural women have already become Lakhpati Didis, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new target of taking this number to six crore. Chouhan will discuss the implementation roadmap for expanding the programme and achieving this target.

Strengthening Market Access for Women

Women associated with Self-Help Groups are being supported through skill development and financial assistance to strengthen their livelihoods and increase their incomes. Women's empowerment and economic independence are central to the government's approach to rural development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called upon citizens to recognise and respect the capabilities of women and support their greater participation in economic development.

To strengthen market access for women-led enterprises, initiatives such as She-Marts have also been included in the Union Budget. These initiatives are aimed at helping women find better markets for their products and build stronger rural enterprises. Through She-Marts and branding initiatives, products linked to yoga, Ayurveda, handicrafts and other rural enterprises will be promoted for wider domestic and global markets. Creating stronger market opportunities for products made by rural women will remain an important priority as the government works towards the next phase of women-led rural development. (ANI)