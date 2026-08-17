Police in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, launched the 'Cyber Jagruti Abhiyan' in Boter village to educate locals on online fraud. The initiative marks a significant shift in the once Maoist-influenced region, now focusing on development and security.

Police in Narayanpur's Boter village in Chhattisgarh have launched a cyber-awareness campaign to educate villagers about online fraud, OTP safety, social media scams, digital transactions and road safety. The initiative is part of the 'Cyber Jagruti Abhiyan' launched by the Police Headquarters and reflects increased engagement between the administration and villagers in the region, which was earlier considered a Maoist stronghold.

Region Now Free from Naxal Influence: SP Patel

Narayanpur SP Sandeep Patel said that security camps and sustained police action had helped make the district free from Naxal influence, allowing officials to reach interior areas and take development initiatives there. Speaking to ANI, SP Patel said, "Because of security camps and sustained police action, Narayanpur is now free from Naxal influence, granting us access to the interior areas; consequently, development initiatives are reaching these regions. Attention is being focused on infrastructure--such as roads, schools, and Anganwadi centers--as well as essential services like Aadhaar enrollment, bank account opening, and the provision of ration cards."

Patel said Naxals had earlier prevented villagers from accessing government benefits, but authorities were now working to ensure that people received their entitlements. He added that the cyber-awareness campaign was started in Boter village to educate people about the growing threat of cyber fraud. "Previously, Naxals used to prevent villagers from accessing government benefits, but with the elimination of Naxalism, we are continuously striving to ensure everyone receives these entitlements. Everyone is aware that cyber fraud is occurring on a massive scale. To address this, the Police Headquarters launched a 'Cyber Jagruti Abhiyan', and we have initiated this in Narayanpur district, starting specifically with Boter village," he further said.

Campaign to Tackle Cyber Fraud, Ensure Basic Amenities

Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain said the police were conducting a comprehensive cyber-awareness campaign through phone calls, SMS and other means to explain how fraudsters operate and how people can protect themselves. She also said flags were hoisted for the first time at nine locations on August 15, and Independence Day was celebrated there. She said people in remote areas such as Boter were now receiving Aadhaar cards and other basic documents, while villagers had also received rations for the first time. "On August 15, flags were hoisted for the first time at nine locations, and Independence Day was celebrated. People in remote areas, such as Boter, have now started getting their Aadhaar cards, and basic documents are reaching them. They received rations for the first time; thus, alongside basic amenities, people are now benefiting from key government schemes. The police department is currently running a comprehensive cyber awareness campaign. Through various channels--such as phone calls and SMS--they are educating people about the tactics used by fraudsters, explaining what to avoid and how to stay safe from cybercrime," Jain said.

A local said residents were informed about scams involving mobile phones, bank-linked OTPs and social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. "... We learned about scams--such as those involving mobile phones, bank-linked OTPs, and platforms like Instagram and Facebook--where fraudsters lure people with promises of rewards, asking for OTPs or other details. The police advised us to be vigilant about these tactics; if we receive such calls or OTP requests, we should simply switch off our phones. They warned us not to engage with callers claiming to be crime officials or other authorities," he said. (ANI)