A video of five-year-old Wangnao Yato from Nagaland singing the National Anthem at an Independence Day celebration went viral. His confident and heartfelt performance captured widespread attention, including from industrialist Anand Mahindra.

A five-year-old boy from Nagaland has captured the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra after a video of him singing the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, at an Independence Day celebration went viral on social media.

The young singer, identified as Wangnao Yato, was filmed standing before an audience and confidently rendering the National Anthem. His clear voice and composure, despite his young age, struck a chord with viewers and soon caught Mahindra’s attention.

Sharing the video on X, Anand Mahindra expressed his admiration for the child’s performance and said it had immediately changed his travel priorities. He wrote, “After hearing young Yato Wangnao sing the National Anthem on our 80th Independence Day, how could Nagaland not be on top of the travel bucket list today?”

Check the viral video here:

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The post gave the young boy’s performance a much wider audience, with social media users celebrating his sincerity and confidence. Mahindra shared the video as part of his #SundayWanderer post and credited @nehaGurung1692 for the clip.

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After hearing young Yato Wangnao sing the National Anthem on our 80th Independence Day, how could Nagaland not be on top of the travel bucket list today? #SundayWanderer

What made the video particularly memorable for viewers was the contrast between Yato’s young age and the confidence with which he performed before the gathering. Rather than focusing solely on musical perfection, the clip resonated because of the five-year-old’s earnest and heartfelt rendition of a song deeply associated with national pride.

The performance has now travelled far beyond the Independence Day event where it was recorded, introducing thousands of social media users to the young singer and drawing fresh attention to Nagaland.

Mahindra’s reaction also turned the spotlight towards the northeastern state, with his post suggesting that the child’s touching performance had pushed Nagaland to the top of his travel wish list.

The heartwarming video is another example of how a simple moment, captured at a local celebration, can find a nationwide audience through social media and leave a lasting impression.

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