Flight operations at the new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram have commenced. The first flight received a water cannon salute, and passengers hailed the world-class infrastructure and smooth travel experience.

Flight operations at the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram district, commenced at midnight today, and the first aircraft received a traditional water cannon salute upon landing at the airport. Amidst the commencement of operations, several passengers expressed appreciation for the infrastructure of the newly operational airport.

Passengers Praise New Airport Experience

Malathi Nagabhairava, one of the first passengers arriving from Hyderabad, described her journey as fantastic, noting that she felt safe and secure on board with zero turbulence. She further emphasized that the airport incorporates the latest technology and modern digitized systems while retaining a warm, traditional touch of the Indian culture. "...I am one of the very first flyers who landed here, having flown in from Hyderabad with my sister. It was a fantastic flight experience. The pilot's entire family flew with us, so we felt very safe and secure on board with zero turbulence; it was absolutely smooth. The best part is that everything incorporates the latest and greatest technology with modern digitised systems, while still retaining a warm, traditional touch. We were welcomed with live Indian music, delicious chocolates, a lovely gift, and a nice photo booth celebrating our flight to the new airport...I am very proud to be a part of this historic moment...it will offer exceptional comfort, especially for international passengers, and it is truly second to none," Nagabhairava told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, another passenger, Mayank, stated that he felt lucky to be part of the inaugural flight, describing the journey as very smooth. He noted that the aircraft was welcomed with a water cannon salute upon landing and highlighted that the airport offers various facilities, including food, lounge services, taxis, and medical care, at par with airports in Delhi and Bengaluru. "I am lucky to be part of the first flight. I have travelled from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam, and it was the first flight which landed. The flight was very smooth, no turbulence at all, and the landing was also very nice. Once we landed, we were given a water cannon salute. It is a 100% world-class international standard airport that has been made. All the facilities that we have seen in Delhi airport or Bangalore airport it is just like that, and even some parts are even better. You get all the facilities: food, lounge, taxis, medical, everything is there. We were very happy to see the type of infrastructure that our government authority has taken for development and making it an Aatmanirbhar Bharat..." Mayank told ANI.

Improved Connectivity for Uttarandhra

Praising the infrastructure of the airport, retired BSNL employee V. Koteswara Rao highlighted its connectivity, declaring that it is very convenient for the three districts of Uttarandhra. "I came to the Bhogapuram Alluri Sitarama Raju Airport which was newly constructed and this is opening day which my daughter is leaving for Bahrain from this airport. Whereas the old airport is very nearer to our Anakapalle, but this airport is very spacious and it is very convenient for the three districts of Uttarandhra," Rao told ANI.

PM Modi Inaugurates 'Historic Project'

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1 inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, describing it as a "historic project" that would improve the connectivity and development pace of Andhra Pradesh.

In an X post, PM Modi said that the airport, which is named after the freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, reflects pride in the Indian heritage. "It is a matter of great joy to inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram. This is a historic project that will strengthen connectivity and accelerate the development of Andhra Pradesh. This airport, integrating state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies, will provide passengers with a comfortable travel experience. It will give a significant boost to tourism, commerce, investments, and employment. The terminal building here also reflects the cultural identity of Andhra Pradesh. This airport, named after the legendary Alluri Sitarama Raju, reflects pride in our heritage and an optimistic vision for our future," said the PM.

State-of-the-Art Features and Economic Impact

The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport passenger terminal building has been designed to provide a modern, seamless and efficient travel experience. The airport incorporates advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable features to enhance operational efficiency and meet future aviation requirements, a release said.

The airport is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, investment and employment generation in Andhra Pradesh while strengthening air connectivity in the region. (ANI)