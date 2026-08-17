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8th Pay Commission: From Rs 55 to Rs 18,000, See How Central Govt Salaries Grew Over 7 Decades
The 8th Pay Commission, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has already crossed more than half its deadline. The commission is busy meeting various stakeholders to prepare its recommendations on salary, pension, and allowances for employees.
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Deadline for the 8th Pay Commission
The 8th Pay Commission, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has already used up over half of its allotted time. The Union Cabinet formed this commission on November 3, 2025, giving it 18 months to submit a report with recommendations on salary, pension, and allowances for central government employees and pensioners.
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Important meetings and discussions
Since its formation, the 8th Pay Commission has held several important meetings and discussions. They have met with various unions, organisations, and stakeholders in different states and union territories, including Delhi, West Bengal, and Odisha.
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Planning for meetings
According to the 8th Pay Commission's official website, similar meetings are planned for the coming months. The commission will travel to Chennai, Puducherry, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan. These meetings give stakeholders a chance to present their views, grievances, and perspectives directly to the commission's panel.
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Pension reform
So far, the meetings have focused on several key issues raised by prominent unions. These include discussions on basic pay, the fitment factor, employee morale, pension reforms, and many other urgent matters.
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Evolution of government pay structure
In this context, looking at how government pay structures have evolved over the last seven decades is very important. It gives us a good idea of how the government might handle future salary decisions and revisions. This history provides a useful perspective for understanding the changes in the central government's pay structure and what employees can expect next.
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Minimum basic pay for central government employees
The minimum basic pay for central government employees has jumped from just Rs 55 per month to Rs 18,000 since the first pay commission. In nominal terms, this is an increase of more than 325 times.
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Minimum salary
This journey began with the 1st Pay Commission in 1946-47, which set the minimum pay at Rs 55. The 2nd Commission raised it to Rs 80, and the 3rd to Rs 196. Under the 4th Pay Commission, the minimum basic pay grew to Rs 750, then Rs 2,550 under the 5th, Rs 7,000 under the 6th, and finally Rs 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission, which was implemented in 2016. Let's look at this evolution to understand the massive change over time.
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Changes in pay structure along with salary
The increase in minimum pay is just one part of the story. Successive pay commissions have also tried to make the salary structure simpler, more practical, and transparent. The 6th Pay Commission introduced 'pay bands' and 'grade pay', while the 7th replaced them with a 'pay matrix' and different 'pay levels'. This changed how an employee's rank, pay, promotions, and career progression are represented within the government's pay structure.
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Future of government employees and pensioners
The 6th Pay Commission was another major milestone, as it brought a significant increase in real pay. This is considered one of the most important events in the history of pay revisions for central government employees. With this in mind, let's look at the demands major unions have placed before the 8th Pay Commission panel and their potential impact on future pay for government employees and pensioners.
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Determining the fitment factor
The 8th Pay Commission panel is expected to submit its recommendations to the Union Cabinet around May-June 2027. The 'fitment factor' has also evolved over the last three commissions, with the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions setting it at 1.86 and 2.57, respectively. It remains to be seen what fitment factor the 8th Pay Commission will decide on and how it will affect the basic pay of employees and pensioners in the next decade.
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Evolution of basic pay
Finally, the history of the past seven commissions and the evolution of basic pay show that every revision brought not just a salary hike, but also changes to the pay calculation structure itself. The 8th Pay Commission is expected to continue this process of evolution.
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