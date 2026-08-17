10 11 Image Credit : ChatGPT

Determining the fitment factor

The 8th Pay Commission panel is expected to submit its recommendations to the Union Cabinet around May-June 2027. The 'fitment factor' has also evolved over the last three commissions, with the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions setting it at 1.86 and 2.57, respectively. It remains to be seen what fitment factor the 8th Pay Commission will decide on and how it will affect the basic pay of employees and pensioners in the next decade.