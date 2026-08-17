Rahul Gandhi criticised the NTA and PM Modi over the decision to re-conduct UGC-NET exams for three subjects due to faulty papers. He demanded accountability, questioning if the papers were leaked and calling the education system an 'extraction machine'.

Rahul Gandhi Criticises NTA, PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised the National Testing Agency (NTA) over its decision to re-conduct the UGC-NET examinations for English, Commerce and Sociology, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and saying, "Modi ji, look at what your NTA has just done." He said that the agency had set faulty papers and repeated old questions, forcing thousands of candidates to appear for the examinations again in September.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "UGC-NET exams for Sociology, English and Commerce were held between 22 and 30 June. Nearly two months later, NTA has cancelled all three because it set faulty papers and repeated old questions." He said thousands of candidates who had prepared for the exams would now have to repeat the process. "Thousands of candidates who prepared for years, filled forms, paid the fees, travelled to distant centres, must now do it all again in September. NTA makes the mistake but the student serves the sentence," Gandhi said.

'Education System an Extraction Machine'

The Congress leader alleged that the examination system had become an "extraction machine", claiming that it takes students' money, years, mental health and confidence without providing adequate returns. "I said this in Kota, in Dehradun, in Prayagraj, and I will keep saying it - this is no longer an education system. It is an extraction machine. It takes your money, your years, your mental health, and your confidence and returns nothing. Not even a job," he said.

Accountability Demanded from NTA

"NTA still won't answer the real question - were these papers leaked before the exam? Just like every other arm of the Modi government, NTA never says it's their fault. Just like every other compromised paper, I am absolutely sure there will be no accountability," he said.

He also demanded accountability from the NTA leadership, saying, "Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was the first step, not the last. NTA's leadership must be held accountable too. To every student sitting this exam again in September - you are not the problem." "PM Modi built a system that cannot run an exam and then blames the students who take it. Your years are being stolen and we will not stop until PM Modi answers for it," he added.

Congress MP Questions NTA's Functioning

Congress RS MP also raised questions on the NTA's functioning after the Re-exam was announced. Nearly two months after the UGC NET June 2026 exam, the NTA itself admitted that the question papers for English, Commerce, and Sociology contained factual, typographical, and translation errors...Now, the exams for these three subjects will be held again on September 9 and 10. Our question is: Why should the country's students bear the punishment for NTA's mistakes? Does it really take nearly two months to detect such serious errors?...The government must explain why the results for thousands of candidates who have already taken the exams in 84 other subjects are delayed. For the young people who took the exam in June, every day matters... Will the Prime Minister, who scolds the country's youth from the ramparts of the Red Fort, say anything about his own responsibility? The youth of the country demands answers," he said.

NTA Confirms Re-examination

According to the NTA, it received several complaints about multiple errors in the English, Commerce and Sociology question papers. The agency said it formed a committee to examine the errors and, based on its recommendations, decided to re-conduct the examinations to ensure a "fair and error-free examination." The re-examination for English and Commerce will be held on September 9, while Sociology will be conducted on September 10. NTA said candidates will not be charged any additional fee, while results for the remaining 84 subjects will be declared as scheduled and seat allocation will not be reduced.