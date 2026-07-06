Officials said more than 56,000 pilgrims had visited the shrine during the first three days of the yatra. The figure is around 18.6 per cent higher than the same period last year.

During the first three days of the 2025 pilgrimage, 47,972 devotees had visited the holy cave. This year, around four lakh people have registered for the pilgrimage, showing strong interest despite security arrangements and weather-related challenges, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

#WATCH | Chanderkote, J&K: Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra convoy crosses safely on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in Chanderkote, Ramban, amid ongoing rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/dy1lPNuTKv — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026

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Pilgrims continue to reach the cave through both the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route.