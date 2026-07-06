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Amarnath Yatra 2026: Ice Shivling Shrinks to Around 1 Foot as Over 56,000 Devotees Offer Prayers
The sacred ice Shivling inside Amarnath cave has shrunk to around one foot after standing nearly 7 feet tall in May. Despite rapid melting, the annual pilgrimage is continuing without disruption. Over 56,000 devotees have visited in first three days.
Holy ice formation reduces sharply as thousands continue the annual pilgrimage
The naturally formed ice Shivling inside the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has shrunk to around one foot, according to the latest photographs released on Monday. Despite the rapid reduction in its size, the annual Amarnath Yatra is continuing without any change, with thousands of devotees arriving every day to offer prayers.
#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: The fourth batch of devotees departs from Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam for their pilgrimage to the Holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji. pic.twitter.com/0fflkVPPT6
— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2026
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The 57-day pilgrimage began on July 3 and will end on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.
More than 56,000 devotees visit in first three days
Officials said more than 56,000 pilgrims had visited the shrine during the first three days of the yatra. The figure is around 18.6 per cent higher than the same period last year.
During the first three days of the 2025 pilgrimage, 47,972 devotees had visited the holy cave. This year, around four lakh people have registered for the pilgrimage, showing strong interest despite security arrangements and weather-related challenges, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.
#WATCH | Chanderkote, J&K: Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra convoy crosses safely on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in Chanderkote, Ramban, amid ongoing rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/dy1lPNuTKv
— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026
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Pilgrims continue to reach the cave through both the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route.
Ice Shivling has reduced significantly since May
The latest images show a major change in the size of the sacred ice formation over the past few weeks.
On May 23, a photograph released by the Border Security Force (BSF) showed the naturally formed Shivling standing at around seven feet in height. On June 29, during the first puja of the pilgrimage, it was still more than five feet tall.
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However, photographs released on July 6 show that nearly 90 per cent of the ice formation has melted, leaving the Shivling at around one foot.
The size of the ice Shivling changes every year depending on weather conditions, temperature and the amount of water freezing inside the cave.
Registration slots full until July 9
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has asked devotees who have not completed registration to postpone their journey for a few days.
Officials said all registration slots up to July 9 have already been filled. Pilgrims without valid registration will not be allowed to move beyond security checkpoints on either the Baltal or Pahalgam routes until after July 9.
🚨UPDATE | Over 12,000 pilgrims have offered prayers at the Holy Amarnath Cave Shrine since the opening day pic.twitter.com/3BjssMPSXA
— The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) July 4, 2026
Authorities have also announced that only registered pilgrims will be allowed to travel towards Kashmir for the yatra during this period.
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Natural formation, not a man-made structure
The Amarnath ice Shivling is a natural ice stalagmite that forms inside the cave every year.
Unlike carved ice sculptures, the Shivling develops naturally as water droplets falling from the cave roof freeze layer by layer during winter and spring. Over time, these frozen layers build up into the sacred ice formation worshipped by devotees.
Its size changes every year because it depends entirely on natural conditions such as snowfall, temperature and the availability of water inside the cave.
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Will the melting affect the pilgrimage?
There has been no official announcement suggesting that the shrinking Shivling will affect the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
Officials have confirmed that the pilgrimage is continuing as planned, and devotees are still visiting the shrine in large numbers.
Experts say the ice Shivling is unlikely to grow again unless the region experiences fresh snowfall or temperatures fall below freezing.
Two routes remain open for pilgrims
The Amarnath Yatra is conducted through two approved routes every year.
The traditional Nunwan-Pahalgam route is about 48 kilometres long and is considered easier because of its gradual climb. The second route from Baltal in Ganderbal district is only around 14 kilometres long but involves a much steeper and more difficult ascent.
Security personnel, medical teams and rescue services remain deployed along both routes to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage season.
With a large number of registered devotees still expected to visit the shrine over the coming weeks, authorities continue to monitor weather conditions, crowd movement and security arrangements while the annual pilgrimage proceeds as scheduled.
Fourth Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Shrine
The fourth batch of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra 2026 left the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam on Monday morning for the holy cave shrine. The 57-day pilgrimage began on July 3 and will conclude on August 28, the day of Raksha Bandhan
The yatra is being monitored through digital surveillance and RFID tracking to improve safety and crowd management.
Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir: The 3rd batch of devotees departed from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam for the annual pilgrimage to the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath Ji. The yatra continues under security arrangements as pilgrims proceed on the traditional route pic.twitter.com/k2yKuVNcqZ
— Avinash K S🇮🇳 (@AvinashKS14) July 5, 2026
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed security, accommodation and registration arrangements at the base camp and assured pilgrims of a safe journey. Meanwhile, the SDRF has set up a 24-hour emergency response camp along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to assist pilgrims.
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