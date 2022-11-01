Gujarat hospital repaired, painted ahead of PM’s visit to meet Morbi tragedy injured; Congress shares pic

The Opposition has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spending all night cleaning up the civil hospital in Morbi, Gujarat, in preparation for his travel there to meet the survivors of the tragic bridge collapse that claimed 134 lives.

The Gujarat bridge collapse left the entire country shocked and mourning due to the scale of the tragedy, with political parties cancelling their rallies in the poll-bound state. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also go to Morbi in Gujarat to assess the situation there.

Photos shared by Congress on Twitter showed overnight repairs being made inside the Morbi hospital, including new paint, wall tiles, and small-scale building projects to improve the facility before PM Modi's arrival on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Congress slammed BJP for the “evenbaazi” of the Morbi bridge collapse, saying that people have died yet the party is invested in making an event out of this tragedy.

The post further said, "Trasadi ka event (event of tragedy). PM Modi will visit the civil hospital of Morbi tomorrow. Before his visit, the walls are being painted and shining tiles are being applied." "There should be no shortage in the picture of PM Modi, all arrangements are being made for it," it added.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party also posted a video of the Morbi hospital being painted.

Tweeting in Hindi, AAP said, "Scene from Morbi Civil Hospital... The hospital is being repaired so that there is no shortage in the Prime Minister's photoshoot tomorrow. Had the BJP worked in 27 years, there would have been no need to light up the hospital at midnight."

