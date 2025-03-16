Mom-to-be Kiara Advani exudes pregnancy glow; Check photos

Read Full Article

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have recently announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple is currently enjoying this special phase and often shares glimpses of their journey with fans. Kiara Advani recently posted a photo on Instagram where she appeared without makeup, showcasing her radiant pregnancy glow.

On the occasion of Holi, Kiara shared a festive snapshot along with a sweet note, extending her wishes to her followers. The couple was also spotted at the Mumbai airport the previous night, walking hand in hand as they headed to their vehicle.

Kiara Advani Pregnancy Announcement

Their pregnancy announcement came with a heartwarming post featuring a pair of tiny white knitted baby socks, accompanied by the caption describing their child as "the greatest gift of our lives." Since then, the couple has maintained a relatively low profile, making limited public appearances.

Meanwhile, speculation about Kiara’s exit from Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, has been circulating. Reports suggest that although she had been in talks for the role, she decided to step away to focus on her personal life. While neither Kiara nor the makers of the film have confirmed this news, sources indicate that the production team is now searching for a new female lead.

On the professional front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan and is also set to appear in War 2. Yash Raj Films recently heightened fan excitement by sharing a slick, fan-made video that teases the intense face-off between Hrithik Roshan’s character, Kabir, and NTR Jr.

Additionally, reports reveal that Hrithik Roshan sustained a leg injury while rehearsing an intense dance sequence with NTR Jr. Doctors have advised him to take four weeks of rest, which has resulted in a temporary pause in the song's filming. However, sources have assured fans that this brief delay will not affect the movie's scheduled release.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital; Check details here

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the fifth installment in YRF’s successful Spy Universe series, following titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film will see Hrithik reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, while NTR Jr. will mark his much-anticipated Hindi film debut.

Latest Videos