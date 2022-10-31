Morbi suspension bridge collapse: No fitness certificate issued before reopening it

Notably, the century-old bridge underwent renovation and repair work before opening. A private company named Oreva was in charge of renovating the bridge after getting a government tender. An official noted that the bridge was reopened for the public after seven months of repair work but had not received the municipality's 'fitness certificate' for the same.

More than 130 people lost their lives on Sunday evening when a suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, collapsed. In the Machhu river, where the tragedy took place, the NDRF, SDRF, and other agencies are conducting search and rescue efforts. According to reports, the business in charge of the bridge's reconstruction and repair work failed to get a "fitness certificate" from the municipality prior to reopening the bridge.

Notably, before opening, the century-old bridge underwent refurbishment and repair work. After obtaining a government tender, a private business by the name of Oreva was in charge of rebuilding the bridge. An official pointed out that although the bridge had just recently reopened for public after seven months of repairs, the municipality had not yet issued a "fitness certificate" for it.

"For a period of 15 years, operation and upkeep of the bridge was assigned to the Oreva firm. It was closed to the public for renovations starting in March of this year. On October 26, the day of the Gujarati New Year, it reopened following renovations," said Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality Sandeepsinh Zala, as per news agency PTI.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi told media persons that the state government has formed a committee to probe the collapse. The five-member high-powered committee, including Roads and Buildings department secretary Sandeep Vasava and four other senior officers.

After the bridge collapsed, some individuals could be seen swimming to safety in pictures. Many people could be seen clinging to the bridge's splintered ends. Some people, half-submerged, yelled for help as people on the banks of the River Machhu looked for how to help them.

The police have lodged an FIR under sections 114 (abettor present when offence committed), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (intentional act causing death) of the Indian Penal Code.

