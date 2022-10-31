Morbi bridge collapse: Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members

Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, BJP MP from Rajkot, said he also lost 12 family members in the Morbi bridge collapse incident. An FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible.

At least twelve members of Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, BJP MP from Rajkot, also passed away in the Morbi bridge disaster in Gujarat on Sunday night. According to a media report, Kundariya said 12 family members have died in the accident, including his 5 children. He said the search and rescue efforts are being carried out by the NDRF, SDRF, and local government.

"All individuals who escaped the accident have been rescued, and rescue boats are already on the scene. Work is now being done to collect the dead of those who were found in the Machchhu River," he added.

Speaking further, the BJP MP said there will be an inquiry to see how this accident happened and those found guilty will face consequences.

Also Read | Morbi suspension bridge collapse: No fitness certificate issued before reopening it

In Gujarat's Morbi city, a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river fell, killing up to 132 people, including women and children. On a war footing, five teams made up of the NDRF, Army, SDRF, and local government are conducting search and rescue operations.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi told reporters at Morbi, around 300 km from the state capital, that the state government has formed a committee to probe the collapse.

To examine the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) team of five people has been assembled. According to Sanghavi, a FIR has been filed under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death), and 114 (abettor present while offence committed) against the person or persons suspected of being responsible for the bridge collapse.

Also Read | Morbi suspension bridge collapse death toll mounts to 132

(Photo: PTI)