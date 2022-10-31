Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Morbi bridge collapse: Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members

    Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, BJP MP from Rajkot, said he also lost 12 family members in the Morbi bridge collapse incident. An FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible.

    Morbi bridge collapse Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

    At least twelve members of Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, BJP MP from Rajkot, also passed away in the Morbi bridge disaster in Gujarat on Sunday night. According to a media report, Kundariya said 12 family members have died in the accident, including his 5 children.  He said the search and rescue efforts are being carried out by the NDRF, SDRF, and local government.

    "All individuals who escaped the accident have been rescued, and rescue boats are already on the scene. Work is now being done to collect the dead of those who were found in the Machchhu River," he added.

    Speaking further, the BJP MP said there will be an inquiry to see how this accident happened and  those found guilty will face consequences.

    Also Read | Morbi suspension bridge collapse: No fitness certificate issued before reopening it

    In Gujarat's Morbi city, a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river fell, killing up to 132 people, including women and children. On a war footing, five teams made up of the NDRF, Army, SDRF, and local government are conducting search and rescue operations.

    Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi told reporters at Morbi, around 300 km from the state capital, that the state government has formed a committee to probe the collapse.

    To examine the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) team of five people has been assembled. According to Sanghavi, a FIR has been filed under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death), and 114 (abettor present while offence committed) against the person or persons suspected of being responsible for the bridge collapse.

    Also Read | Morbi suspension bridge collapse death toll mounts to 132

    (Photo: PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian railways cancels 88 trains on October 31 know how to check full list more gcw

    IRCTC cancels 88 trains on October 31, know how to check, full list & more

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse No fitness certificate issued before reopening after repair work gcw

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: No fitness certificate issued before reopening it

    Gujarat Election 2022: Caste dynamics could be the decider, reveals Asianet News survey snt

    Gujarat Election 2022: Caste dynamics could be the decider, reveals Asianet News survey

    Gujarat 32 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Morbi rescue operation underway snt

    Gujarat: Over 60 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Morbi; rescue operation continues

    Telangana CM KCR claims BJP attempting to topple government; trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs - adt

    Telangana CM KCR claims BJP attempting to topple government; trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs

    Recent Stories

    MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 seat allotment result to be released today; know website, steps here - adt

    MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 seat allotment result to be released today; know website, steps here

    football EPL english premier league 2022-23: Marcus Rashford scores 100th Manchester United goal against West Ham United; David de Gea praises-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Marcus Rashford scores 100th Man United goal; David de Gea praises

    Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated RBA

    Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, JFC vs NEUFC: Jamshedpur FC notches opening win of the season as Northeast United stays at rock bottom-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC notches opening win of the season as Northeast United stays at rock bottom

    Indian railways cancels 88 trains on October 31 know how to check full list more gcw

    IRCTC cancels 88 trains on October 31, know how to check, full list & more

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon