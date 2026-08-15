PM Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day, seeking inspiration from his vision. In his Red Fort address, he expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation ('Viksit Bharat') by 2047.

PM Modi Pays Homage at Rajghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day. The Prime Minister offered floral tributes at the memorial of the Father of the Nation, seeking inspiration for the country's journey toward becoming a developed and prosperous nation.

Sharing his thoughts on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, "This morning, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. We will always continue to draw inspiration from his vision and work. We will keep working for the progress of every Indian and making our nation progressive as well as prosperous."

PM's Vision for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Earlier today, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047, asking the citizens to work towards realising the dream of Viksit Bharat. "The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big--and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to dream big and work towards making those dreams a reality. "A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast; when our resolve is firm, the capacity to carve a path forward--even amidst difficulties and disasters--naturally emerges," he added.

Tributes to Freedom Fighters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the nation and paid tribute to the freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifice in the fight against colonial rule. In a post on X, PM Modi said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire the country as it works towards building a Viksit Bharat. PM Modi wished for India's growth journey to progress at a greater pace. "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat. Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come", the Prime Minister posted on X.

India gained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. (ANI)