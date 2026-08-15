Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren addressed student protests over flawed exams, assuring transparency in JPSC and JSSC. He announced the 'Chhatron Ki Baat' initiative and vowed to bring systemic changes to ensure justice and protect talent from 'mafia'.

As students continue to protest for the past three weeks pressing their demands to cancel flawed exams, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday assured that the state government was working towards ensuring transparency in examinations, especially those conducted by bodies like Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

CM Soren Vows Systemic Change, Transparency

"For me, the youth of the state are very important to me and their faith in us. We have decided to bring changes in the system. Transparent examination will be ensured," Soren said while addressing the gathering at a state-level Independence Day celebration.

He said that the state government has initiated "Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath" and sought their suggestions to improve the education system. He said that the contribution of students remains crucial to establish a "good education system".

"We will not indulge in a blame game but ensure justice. We are making changes in the system. We will come out with the academic calendar and take steps for transparency (in) exams. We have started Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath, and I want the parents of students and their teachers to give suggestions, and we will examine them with experts and bring them as per rules and constitutional norms," Soren said.

The Jharkhand CM told the youth to have faith in the state government and assured that "talent will not be allowed to go to waste due to mafia". He also said that transparent examination will be ensured in the future.

"I want to urge the youth that their dreams will be protected. I want to assure that talent will not be allowed to go to waste due to the mafia. This is a serious challenge before the nation. For me, the youth of the state are very important to me and their faith on us. We have decided to bring changes in the system. Transparent examination will be ensured," Soren said.

Students Mark Independence Day with Tiranga Yatra

Earlier in the day, Student leader Ravinder Paswan said that on the occassion of the 80th Independence Day, the students protesting in Jharkhand will only talk about the country's freedom and will refrain from putting forth their demands before the government.

"Today is the 80th Independence Day. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for Independence Day to all the students, youth, general public, and social justice advocates across the country on this occassion. We are organising a grand Tiranga Yatra to mark Independence Day. Students and young people from across Jharkhand are participating in this Tiranga Yatra to display their love for the country and their nationalism," he said.

The students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. They were demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination. (ANI)