Union Minister Giriraj Singh inaugurated the Handloom Haat: The Handloom Experience Centre at Janpath, New Delhi. The centre aims to provide a comprehensive experience of India's handloom ecosystem and create market opportunities for weavers.

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh inaugurated the Handloom Haat: The Handloom Experience Centre at Janpath in New Delhi, bringing together India's rich handloom heritage, traditional craftsmanship, contemporary design, entrepreneurship and retail under one roof.

The inauguration was held in the presence of Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao and Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Dr M. Beena on Friday. The logo of Handloom Haat was also unveiled during the inauguration. The new centre aims to provide a comprehensive experience of India's handloom ecosystem while creating greater visibility and market opportunities for weavers, artisans and handloom enterprises. Speaking on the occasion, Giriraj Singh said, "Handloom Haat will create greater visibility and market opportunities for weavers and handloom enterprises."

Exhibition and Showcase Highlights

The inauguration featured an exhibition showcasing the work of 24 award-winning weavers, organised by the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC). More than 30 curated brands also participated through the fifth edition of Weave The Future 5.0, bringing together weavers, designers, brands, researchers and other stakeholders from the textile sector.

The showcase highlighted sustainable, circular and craft-led approaches to textile production. Contemporary products developed using handloom and regenerative materials were displayed, with particular emphasis on indigenous fibres, material innovation and responsible textile practices. The exhibition also featured installations exploring India's indigenous fibre landscape and the relationship between geography, agriculture, ecology and textile production.

During his visit, the Union Minister toured various retail outlets at the centre and interacted with weavers, artisans and designers. He took keen interest in the diverse handloom traditions, weaving techniques, products and contemporary innovations displayed at the facility.

A Multi-Faceted Visitor Experience

The Handloom Haat has been designed to offer visitors more than a conventional retail experience. It provides an opportunity to understand the craftsmanship, traditional processes and people behind India's handwoven textiles while also showcasing their contemporary relevance. The centre has been organised across three floors, with each level offering a different perspective on India's handloom ecosystem.

Ground Floor: Reimagining Odisha Weaves

The ground floor houses the temporary exhibition "Reimagining Odisha Weaves, Cloth, Craft, Creativity, Community", curated by Vriksh Designs. The exhibition explores how contemporary design can help revive and revitalise regional textile traditions through collaborations between designers and master weavers. It features lesser-known Odisha weaving traditions, including Ganjam Bomkai and Dhalapathar Tapestry, along with innovations in Ikat, Jaala and Phoda weaving. Natural dyes, new colourways, textures, motifs and contemporary product forms are also showcased.

First Floor: The Visvakarma Gallery

The first floor features the Visvakarma Gallery, a permanent gallery displaying rare textiles from the landmark Visvakarma exhibition series held between 1981 and 1991. The textiles displayed in the gallery were produced through Weavers' Service Centres in collaboration with weaving communities. They reflect the combination of technical expertise, creative imagination and contemporary design exploration in post-Independence India. The gallery also recognises the contributions of Sant Kabir Award and Padma Shri awardees, highlighting their role in preserving, practising and promoting India's handloom traditions.

Second Floor: Design Conclave and Immersive Experience

The second floor features the Design Conclave and an immersive experience inspired by India's forests and the extensive repertoire of animal, bird, floral and other natural motifs found in the country's diverse handloom traditions.

Connecting Tradition with Contemporary Markets

The Handloom Haat seeks to connect India's traditional weaving communities with contemporary consumers and markets while giving visitors a closer understanding of the country's textile heritage. The centre's integrated approach to Handloom Excellence, Experience and Enterprise is aimed at showcasing the entire handloom ecosystem: from the skilled artisans and traditional techniques involved in creating a textile to its transformation into contemporary products.

The initiative also seeks to provide a platform where traditional craftsmanship can interact with modern design, sustainable production practices and new avenues for entrepreneurship. The inauguration comes as the government continues to focus on strengthening India's handloom sector, supporting weavers and artisans, promoting indigenous fibres and increasing the visibility of Indian textiles in domestic and international markets.

With exhibitions, permanent galleries, retail spaces and design showcases under one roof, the Handloom Experience Centre at Janpath is positioned as a platform where visitors can experience the diversity and contemporary relevance of India's living textile heritage. (ANI)

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