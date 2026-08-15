Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu greeted the Parsi community on Navroz. PM Modi lauded their contributions, while President Murmu highlighted the festival's symbolism of new beginnings and co-existence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the Parsi community on the occasion of Parsi New Year, Navroz, and praised its contribution to the nation across various sectors. He said the Parsi community's remarkable contributions have enriched the country and wished everyone peace, joy, prosperity and good health in the year ahead. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings on the start of the Parsi New Year. The Parsi community's remarkable contribution across sectors has enriched our nation in countless ways. May the year ahead be filled with peace, joy, prosperity and good health for everyone. Navroz Mubarak!"

Greetings on the start of the Parsi New Year. The Parsi community’s remarkable contribution across sectors has enriched our nation in countless ways. May the year ahead be filled with peace, joy, prosperity and good health for everyone. Navroz Mubarak!

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2026

A day earlier, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings and best wishes to citizens on the eve of Parsi New Year Navroz, saying the festival symbolises "new beginnings and renewed hope" and reminds people of the values of co-existence and service to humanity. In her message, President Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year Navroz, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad, especially Parsi brothers and sisters."

About Navroz and its Significance

Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz or Nowruz, marks the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. The word 'Navroz' is derived from Persian, where 'Nav' means new and 'Roz' means day, translating to "new day". The celebration is believed to date back to the time when Prophet Zarathustra founded Zoroastrianism in Persia, now Iran. Zoroastrianism was one of the most important religions in the ancient world until the emergence of Islam in the seventh century. During the Islamic invasion of Persia, Zoroastrians were forced to flee to India, following which their festivals became part of the festivities in the region and are celebrated by people from diverse cultures. Members of the Parsi community celebrate Navroz in various ways. They decorate their homes with flower garlands, wear new clothes and visit Zoroastrian fire temples. (ANI)