A viral video of a family preparing sandwiches on a train has sparked a social media debate. The man's hygienic setup, complete with gloves and a hairnet, drew attention. Viewers are divided: some argue against preparing food in a shared public space, while others defend the family for being clean, organized, and staying within their allotted area.

A viral video showing a man preparing an elaborate spread of sandwiches on a train berth has sparked a lively debate on social media. What caught viewers' attention was not just the food preparation but the unusually careful setup: the man wore gloves and a hairnet while turning his family's train space into what appeared to be a neatly organised mini kitchen.

The video, widely shared online, shows the family preparing their meal during the train journey. The man carefully arranged plates on the berth before placing bread slices on them and spreading butter with a knife. He appeared to take particular care over hygiene, wearing gloves and a hairnet throughout the preparation.

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A woman travelling with the family also joined in. She was seen preparing the sandwich filling and cutting vegetables on a chopping board placed on one of the train's tray tables. Once the food was ready, the family ate the sandwiches from the plates, while the area around their seats appeared clean and organised.

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The clip soon triggered discussion about whether passengers should prepare food on trains. Some social media users questioned the idea of using a train berth as a food preparation area, particularly because train coaches are shared public spaces. Others, however, defended the family and argued that there was little to object to as long as the passengers remained within their allotted space, maintained cleanliness and did not inconvenience fellow travellers.

For several viewers, the video also brought back memories of family train journeys. Some users fondly recalled a time when carrying homemade food and sharing meals during long-distance rail travel was a familiar part of the experience. One commenter even remembered similar journeys from the 1960s and 1970s.

Another user pointed out that the family appeared to be using seats they had paid for, while also taking hygiene seriously and avoiding disturbance to others. The contrasting reactions turned a simple sandwich-making session into a wider conversation about travel etiquette and the boundaries of personal space in public transport.

The video ultimately highlighted how everyday moments on Indian trains can quickly become viral talking points. While opinions remained divided, many agreed on one thing: the family appeared to keep the preparation organised, hygienic and confined to its own space.

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