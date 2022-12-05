Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: 'Ran 10-15 km to save my life...' claims Congress candidate who went missing

    Danta is a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe communities, and both Kanti Kharadi of the Congress and Ladhubhai Parghi of the BJP are contesting for it. Kharadi claimed he saved his life from 'BJP goons' by running 15 kilometres in the middle of the night.
     

    Gujarat Election 2022: 'Ran 10-15 km to save my life...' claims Congress candidate who went missing - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 9:24 AM IST

    The Congress sitting MLA and the party candidate for the Scheduled Tribes reserved Danta constituency in the Banaskantha district of north Gujarat, Kanti Kharadi, has claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ladhu Parghi assaulted him. 

    Kharadi claims that when he went to campaign in his area, he was attacked by a rival candidate and his followers and had to escape into the jungle to save his life.

    While talking to the media, he said, "Whatever happened was unfortunate. I was heading to my neighbourhood because there was an election. I sensed the atmosphere was heated there, and following the same, I decided to leave."

    "While returning, some vehicles followed us. Latu Parghi, a BJP candidate from Danta, and two others arrived armed with swords. We decided to escape; we ran for 10-15 kilometres and spent two hours in the woods," he continued. 

    On Monday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted and claimed, "Congress tribal leader and Danta Assembly candidate, Kantibhai Kharadi, was brutally beaten by BJP goons and is now missing."

     

    He added that the party had requested the Election Commission to deploy the paramilitary group but that the election body was 'sleeping.'

    'BJP must listen,' the former Congress president continued, 'we are not scared, we will not be terrified, we will fight strongly.'

    Danta is a seat reserved for communities of Scheduled Tribes. BJP has fielded Latubhai Parghi against Kanti Kharadi. The voting for the seat is currently underway, along with 92 other state constituencies in the second and final phase.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: Voting for second phase underway; PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast votes in Ahmedabad

    Also read: Prime Minister Modi takes mother Heeraben's blessings ahead of Gujarat Election Phase 2

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 9:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Election 2022: Voting for second phase underway; PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast votes in Ahmedabad - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: Voting for second phase underway; PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast votes in Ahmedabad

    A day before Gujarat phase 2 election, PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar - adt

    Prime Minister Modi takes mother Heeraben's blessings ahead of Gujarat Election Phase 2

    Delhi bans non-essential construction, demolition activities as air quality dips to 'severe' - adt

    Delhi bans non-essential construction, demolition activities as air quality dips to 'severe'

    Watch CM Shinde, Fadnavis take a 'test drive' on Samruddhi Mahamarg ahead of inauguration - adt

    Watch: CM Shinde, Fadnavis take a 'test drive' on Samruddhi Mahamarg ahead of inauguration

    Temples are for people, not someone's private property, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

    Temples are for people, not someone's private property, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora: "Shilpa Shetty was the 1st choice for Shah Rukh Khan's hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya" RBA

    Malaika Arora: "Shilpa Shetty was the 1st choice for Shah Rukh Khan's hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya"

    RRR for Oscar: Is SS Rajamouli's blockbuster listed in Oscar nomination in Visual Effects category? Here's what we know RBA

    RRR for Oscar: Is SS Rajamouli's blockbuster listed in Oscar nomination in Visual Effects category? Report

    Gujarat Election 2022: Voting for second phase underway; PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast votes in Ahmedabad - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: Voting for second phase underway; PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast votes in Ahmedabad

    Videos and pictures: Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya finally got married at Mundota Fort in Jaipur RBA

    Videos and pictures: Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya finally got married at Mundota Fort in Jaipur

    Moving in With Malaika aka MIWM: Know where and when to watch Malaika Arora's reality show RBA

    Moving in With Malaika aka MIWM: Know where and when to watch Malaika Arora's reality show

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon