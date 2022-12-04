Prime Minister Modi takes mother Heeraben's blessings ahead of Gujarat Election Phase 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will vote on Monday in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections. PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad today to seek his mother's blessings, who celebrated her 99th birthday this year.

Ahead of the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother, Heeraben Modi, at her residence in Gandhinagar on Sunday. In Raysan village, on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, Heeraben Modi resides with Pankaj Modi, the Prime Minister's younger brother. PM Modi last visited his mother on her 99th birthday in June.

The second and final voting phase will be held in Gujarat districts of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Chhota Udaipur. Eight hundred thirty-three candidates are contesting in tomorrow's polls.

Prime Minister Modi held his final electoral rally in his native state, Gujarat, on Friday, followed by roadshows on December 1 and 2. PM Modi tweeted and informed that he had received a lot of love everywhere he went in Gujarat during the last several days.

PM Modi said, "I've travelled the length and breadth of Gujarat. Everywhere I went, I was showered with love. People have watched the past two decades' progress and want it to continue."

Earlier on Thursday, according to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a major roadshow in Ahmedabad, which more than 10 lakh people attended.

It was the Prime Minister's largest and longest roadshow in the country, spanning over 50 kilometres and passing through as many as 14 Vidhan Sabha seats, 13 from Ahmedabad and one in Gandhinagar.

The final round of voting in Gujarat will determine the fate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which is locked in a three-way race with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

Narendra Modi served as Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 to 2014 before being elected prime minister. For the past 27 years, the party has been in power.

