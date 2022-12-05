Gujarat Election 2022: Voting for second phase underway; PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast votes in Ahmedabad

The second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections for 93 seats in 14 districts spanning North and Central Gujarat begins on Monday, December 5. The second phase will have 833 contestants, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from the Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad.

Here are the top points:

1) The poor voter turnout in the first phase of the Gujarat election prompted the Election Commission to criticise Gujarat residents for 'urban apathy.'

2) For the Bharatiya Janata Party, all 16 urban seats in Ahmedabad are important, which has been their electoral strength since 1990.

3) In the recent election, Congress gained four seats from two in Ahmedabad in 2012. This time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in all 16 seats.

4) The entry of AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi in Ahmedabad's Muslim-dominated Jamalpur Khadia seat may upset the Congress, as the AIMIM candidate, Sabir Kabliwala, is a former Congress MLA who fought as an independent in 2012, resulting in a BJP win as he cut into Congress votes.

5) All 93 seats are contested by the BJP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP. The Congress is running for 90 seats, and its allies, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is running for two.

6) Some critical seats in the second phase include Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad, where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is contesting; Viramgam in Ahmedabad, where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is running on the BJP's ticket; and Gandhinagar South, where Alpesh Thakor is running.

7) Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is the Congress candidate for the Vadgam seat in the Banaskantha district, and Gujarat Assembly Leader Sukhram Rathva is the Congress nominee for Jetpur in the Chhota Udepur district.

8) In the second phase, 2.51 crore people could vote. According to the Election Commission, 5.96 lakh voters are between 18 and 19. On December 8, votes will be counted.

