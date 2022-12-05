Gujarat Election 2022: Mamata Banerjee takes a sly dig at PM Modi's 'roadshow'; says, 'they are special...'

Mamata Banerjee accused the opposition of violating the laws by organising a 'road show-like event' while voting in the second round of Gujarat Assembly elections, claiming 'they are special people.'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, accusing him of violating the rules by staging a 'road show-like event' while voting in the second round of Gujarat Assembly elections, claiming 'they are special people.'

While talking to the media, Mamata Banerjee said, "It's the responsibility of the Election Commission. We, as a political party, follow the Election Commission's rules. But I entirely agree with what the Supreme Court said. There should also be a method for nominating Election Commissioners for the Election Commission. Banerjee remarked before flying to New Delhi for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's G20 chairmanship this evening.

Taking a jibe at the Election Commission's neutrality, Banerjee said, "Roadshows are banner on election day. However, it may be excused for them. That's the basic difference."

"If the Prime Minister holds a rally on Election Day, what do you expect? It may be 100 on 100, but is it fair?" Banerjee continued when asked about the BJP's predicted clean sweep in Gujarat.

Mamata Banerjee also ruled out meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi. When asked if a one-on-one meeting was possible, she said, "I don't believe so this time. This meeting is regarding G20."

Banerjee added that a separate meeting with Prime Minister Modi might not happen this time. Banerjee is scheduled to visit Ajmer and Pushkar in Rajasthan on Tuesday. "On Monday, the (G-20) summit will last until late at night. I'll leave early the next morning towards Rajasthan. On Wednesday, I'll meet with my MPs before returning to Kolkata. Therefore, meeting with the PM will be impossible this time," continued Banerjee.

On Monday, Modi cast his vote at the Ahmedabad city polling station during Gujarat's second and final voting phase. On Thursday (December 1, 2022), the first voting phase was held; he held a 50-kilometre roadshow called the 'Pushpanjali Yatra.' The roadshow covered 13 constituencies in Ahmedabad and one in Gandhinagar district, passing through 35 parts of the city amid 'Modi' chanting.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes and the results of the Gujarat Assembly election will be announced on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

