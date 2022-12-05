'EC is willingly under pressure': Congress slams poll body for PM Modi's 'roadshow'

Congress, and other Opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress, have objected to PM Modi's grand entry to the polling station amid cheers from the crowd.

The Congress on Monday (December 5) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "political roadshow" and flouting the code of conduct, on his way to vote in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in Ahmedabad. The grand old party questioned the Election Commission of India's (ECI) "total silence and total inaction".

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "The government, the party, the administration, the election machinery, everything is rolled into one in Gujarat."

Khera said his party has been making several representations to the poll body at various levels, but it looks like the election watchdog is "willingly under pressure".

Congress, and other Opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress, have objected to PM Modi's grand entry to the polling station amid cheers from the crowd.

"The Prime Minister, who goes to give his vote in Ahmedabad, decides to do a roadshow for 2.5 hours. Covered live by all your channels free of cost. Isn't this advertisement? Shouldn't you guys be charging the BJP? Why are you doing it for free?" Khera said. He further said that Congress will take "necessary steps" and prevail upon the ECI.

The grand old party also brought up the incident where a Congress MLA in Gujarat who went "missing" last evening, prompting a post-midnight tweet from Rahul Gandhi, alleged this morning that he spent the night in a forest after being attacked with swords by a mob led by his BJP rival.

Yesterday in the afternoon hour, tribal candidate and sitting MLA of Kanti Kharadi who is seeking re-election from Danta in Gujarat's Banaskantha wrote to the Election Commission seeking additional security because he apprehended a threat to his life, Khera claimed, adding that by evening he was "attacked by 24 people, gundas or the BJP".