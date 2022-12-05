Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'EC is willingly under pressure': Congress slams poll body for PM Modi's 'roadshow'

    Congress, and other Opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress, have objected to PM Modi's grand entry to the polling station amid cheers from the crowd.

    Gujarat Election 2022: Congress slams EC for PM Modi's 'roadshow' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 4:07 PM IST

    The Congress on Monday (December 5) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "political roadshow" and flouting the code of conduct, on his way to vote in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in Ahmedabad. The grand old party questioned the Election Commission of India's (ECI) "total silence and total inaction".

    Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "The government, the party, the administration, the election machinery, everything is rolled into one in Gujarat."

    Also read: Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant successful, shifted to ICU; check details

    Khera said his party has been making several representations to the poll body at various levels, but it looks like the election watchdog is "willingly under pressure".

    Congress, and other Opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress, have objected to PM Modi's grand entry to the polling station amid cheers from the crowd.

    "The Prime Minister, who goes to give his vote in Ahmedabad, decides to do a roadshow for 2.5 hours. Covered live by all your channels free of cost. Isn't this advertisement? Shouldn't you guys be charging the BJP? Why are you doing it for free?" Khera said. He further said that Congress will take "necessary steps" and prevail upon the ECI.

    Also read: 'Not allowing Muslims to vote in Rampur bypolls': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav slams Police, shares video

    The grand old party also brought up the incident where a Congress MLA in Gujarat who went "missing" last evening, prompting a post-midnight tweet from Rahul Gandhi, alleged this morning that he spent the night in a forest after being attacked with swords by a mob led by his BJP rival.

    Yesterday in the afternoon hour, tribal candidate and sitting MLA of Kanti Kharadi who is seeking re-election from Danta in Gujarat's Banaskantha wrote to the Election Commission seeking additional security because he apprehended a threat to his life, Khera claimed, adding that by evening he was "attacked by 24 people, gundas or the BJP".

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Singer Lucky Ali pens an open letter alleges encroachment on his Bengaluru farm with help of IAS officer gcw

    Singer Lucky Ali pens an open letter, alleges encroachment on his Bengaluru farm with help of IAS officer

    Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant successful, shifted to ICU; check details

    Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant successful, shifted to ICU; check details

    Delhi excise policy scam case: TRS leader K Kavitha seeks deferment of CBI questioning AJR

    Delhi excise policy scam case: TRS leader K Kavitha seeks deferment of CBI questioning

    Kerala NCP Chief says 'will accept Shashi Tharoor warmly', here's how Congress leader reacted - adt

    Kerala NCP Chief says 'will accept Shashi Tharoor warmly', here's how Congress leader reacted

    Not allowing Muslims to vote in Rampur bypolls SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav slams Police shares video AJR

    'Not allowing Muslims to vote in Rampur bypolls': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav slams Police, shares video

    Recent Stories

    5 Reasons to eat apples in winter, find out here sur

    5 Reasons to eat apples in winter, find out here

    LIC WhatsApp services: Here's how you can check your policy status, loan due - adt

    LIC WhatsApp services: Here's how you can check your policy status, loan dues

    Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down CFO Margherita Della Valle to take charge temporarily gcw

    Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down, CFO Margherita Della Valle to take charge

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Anjana Singh, Ravi Kishan's BOLD rain dance is a must-watch for all their fans-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Anjana Singh, Ravi Kishan's BOLD rain dance is a must-watch for all their fans-WATCH

    Akshay Kumar could reprise the iconic role of Raju in 'Hera Pheri 3' - Read on to know vma

    Akshay Kumar could reprise the iconic role of Raju in 'Hera Pheri 3' - Read on to know

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon