The Union Cabinet approved setting up the Integrated Transport & Logistics Authority (ITLA) as an apex body to strengthen integrated planning, research, and monitoring for transport and logistics, aiming to enhance infrastructure efficiency.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved setting up of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), namely, the Integrated Transport & Logistics Authority (ITLA), to strengthen research, planning, appraisal, monitoring and impact assessment within the broad domains of Transportation and Logistics.

According to a release, the approval seeks to address the long-standing challenges arising from fragmented planning and implementation across multiple transport-related Ministries and agencies. By fostering greater coordination and multi-modal integration, ITLA is expected to enhance the efficiency, sustainability and effectiveness of transport infrastructure development in India.

Key Roles and Responsibilities of ITLA

ITLA would have several key roles and responsibilities. It will function as the apex body for integrated transport and logistics planning, research, project appraisal and monitoring, policy support and data analytics.

National Master Plan and Sectoral Alignment

It will prepare a comprehensive National Transport Master Plan with a planning horizon of ten years or more, covering roads, railways, ports and shipping, civil aviation, inland waterways, coastal shipping, urban mobility and logistics. ITLA will evaluate short-term sectoral plans (5 years or so) and annual plans of transport Ministries to ensure consistency and alignment with the National Transport Master Plan and promote multi-modal infrastructure development.

Project Appraisal and Monitoring

ITLA will undertake technical appraisal of infrastructure projects of the Government of India, costing Rs.500 crore or more. Financial appraisal will continue to be carried out through the existing financial appraisal mechanisms.

ITLA will monitor implementation of transport & infrastructure projects above Rs.500 crore and provide a coordinated mechanism for issue resolution and will undertake post-implementation impact assessment of these projects.

Data Analytics and Policy Support

ITLA will build a unified transport data repository by obtaining relevant transport and logistics datasets from multiple sources, including GSTN e-way bill, FASTag, Vahan, GPS-based systems, urban traffic management systems and other relevant databases and carry out data analytics (e.g. Freight Flow/O-D analytics) for planning, monitoring and impact assessment. That will include advising and assisting for review and updation of the National Logistics Policy (2022), Capacity building, training, and skilling in the logistics sector and promoting research and innovations in the transport and logistics sectors.

Pivotal Role in India's Vision 2047

According to the Ministry, establishment of the ITLA will play a pivotal role in realising India’s Vision 2047 by strengthening multimodal connectivity, improving infrastructure efficiency, reducing logistics costs, and enhancing India’s global logistics competitiveness.

The ITLA will build institutional capacity for research, planning, big data integration, project monitoring, and evaluation, while supporting capacity building and adoption of international best practices. (ANI)