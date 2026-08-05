A woman from Bihar’s Nawada district, who left her husband and eloped with her lover two years ago, has been found dead in Daman, with her body stuffed inside a trolley bag. Chhoti Kumari had been living with Rishabh Kumar, now wanted by police. Her family alleges Rishabh killed her following a dispute before fleeing. Police are investigating.

A woman from Bihar's Nawada district, who had left her husband and eloped with her lover around two years ago, has been found dead in Daman. Her body was allegedly stuffed inside a trolley bag, leaving her family in a shock. The victim has been identified as Chhoti Kumari. Police have launched a search for her live-in partner, Rishabh Kumar, who is accused in the case and is currently absconding.

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Woman had left husband two years ago

According to police and Chhoti's family, she was married when she developed a relationship with Rishabh. Around two years ago, Chhoti reportedly left her husband and eloped with Rishabh despite opposition from her family. After she disappeared, her family approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The family had reported her missing and also raised allegations of kidnapping at the time. However, Chhoti did not return home. Police said she and Rishabh later moved to Daman, where they reportedly rented a house and began living together.

The two-year search for Chhoti has ended in heartbreak for her family and the questions about what happened to her remain unanswered.

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Body found inside trolley bag in Daman

The case came to light after Daman police received information about a woman's body being found inside a trolley bag. Police reached the spot and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The woman's identity was initially unclear. During the investigation, police established that the deceased was Chhoti Kumari from Nawada, Bihar.

Her family was subsequently informed about the discovery.

The circumstances in which her body was found have added a disturbing turn to a case that began with her disappearance two years ago.

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Live-in partner accused of murder

Chhoti's family has accused Rishabh of killing her.

According to the family, the couple had been living together in Daman before the alleged murder. They suspect that a dispute between the two may have led to the killing.

The family further alleged that Rishabh stuffed Chhoti's body inside a suitcase before fleeing the area.

However, police are yet to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death and the motive behind the alleged murder.

Rishabh remains on the run, and police teams are searching for him.

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Police launch manhunt for accused

Following the discovery of Chhoti's body, police launched a search operation to trace Rishabh.

Investigators are looking into the couple's life in Daman and are expected to examine the circumstances leading up to Chhoti's death.

The police investigation will also seek to establish when and how she died, as well as what happened between the couple before her death.

At present, the exact motive has not been confirmed.

Police are also working to establish a clear timeline from Chhoti's disappearance from Nawada to the discovery of her body in Daman.

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Family had been looking for her

Chhoti's disappearance had remained a matter of concern for her family since she left home with Rishabh around two years ago.

According to her family, they had opposed her relationship with him. After she left, they reported the matter to police. Her family is now facing the devastating reality that the woman they had been trying to trace for two years has been found dead.

The allegations against Rishabh will now be investigated as police continue their search for him.

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