The Defence Ministry has signed a Rs 661.50 crore contract with BrahMos Aerospace for Fire Control Systems and Launchers for Indian Navy ships. This deal, under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, will have at least 68% indigenous content.

The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for procurement of BrahMos Fire Control System and Launchers for Indian Navy ships under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) Category, on Monday in New Delhi.

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, valued at Rs 661.50 crore, the contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. With a minimum of 68% indigenous content, the project encourages active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs. The project will generate employment over a period of three years. It also bolsters India’s maritime security architecture and defence capabilities and marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to indigenise advanced military technology.

BrahMos: Indian Navy's Primary SSM System

The BrahMos System fitted onboard various frontline warships is the Indian Navy’s primary Surface-to-Surface Missile (SSM) system for maritime strike operations. The weapon system is capable of targeting land and sea targets from extended ranges with pinpoint accuracy at supersonic speed.

India's Emerging Defence Export Story

Earlier on October 1, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said that BrahMos is a benchmark for India’s emerging export story, with exports to cross USD 600 million and noted that there are contracts or agreements to sell the high-end strategic system to three Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia and Vietnam.

In an interview with ANI, Singh said the missile also has an air-launched version and it is a great success on Sukhois. BrahMos missile system to the tune of about USD 330 million has been delivered to the Philippines. The Defence Secretary said that exports should be about USD 100 million to start with for Vietnam, and for Indonesia, it should be around USD 200 million.

Symbol of Indigenous Capabilities

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier described BrahMos as not just a missile, but a symbol of the growing indigenous capabilities of the nation. The missile features a traditional warhead and an advanced guided system and possesses the capability to strike long distances at supersonic speeds. This combination of speed, accuracy, and power makes BrahMos one of the best systems in the world.