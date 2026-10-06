MP CM Mohan Yadav announced free coaching for competitive exams, a research scholarship hike to Rs 25,000, and that MPPSC exams will be held twice a year. AI labs and a Rs 5-crore Idea Fund will also be set up for the state's youth.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday inaugurated the CM Youth Conclave-2026 at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal, where he interacted directly with young people on various issues and made various announcements in the interest of students. During the event, CM Yadav also launched registration for the 'Madhya Pradesh-Seva First-Innovation Challenge' under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan-2026 and visited a special exhibition showcasing initiatives related to higher education and technological development.

Key Announcements for Youth

Addressing the program, the CM said, “The Madhya Pradesh government will provide free coaching for competitive examination preparation in government colleges in all the districts across the state. The scholarship given to research scholars will be increased from Rs 16,000 to Rs 25,000 per month. In addition, state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and advanced computing labs will be established in government colleges. A Rs 5-crore Idea Fund will be formed at the state level to encourage innovation and startup ideas among the youth.” He further announced that the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination will be conducted twice a year, aiming to provide more opportunities to youth.

“Madhya Pradesh is a youth state, and our government is continuously working to provide better employment opportunities to the youth. Recruitment to government posts is being carried out in the state. The year 2027 will be celebrated as ‘Youth Year’, and to provide more opportunities to young people to appear in competitive examinations, the PSC examination will be conducted twice a year,” the CM said.

Preparations for 'Youth Year 2027'

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after the event, the Chief Minister said the government was preparing for the ‘Youth Year 2027’ and had organised the youth conclave to seek suggestions from young people. “I am happy that we are going to celebrate Youth Year 2027. In this context, we have organised the Youth Conclave today and are inviting suggestions from the young people. The state government has also taken several decisions and the departments are working towards implementing them,” the CM said.

He added that the Youth Year would provide greater opportunities for young people through employment-oriented courses and help them move towards self-reliance while contributing to the development of Madhya Pradesh and the country. (ANI)