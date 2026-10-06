An auto driver from Bihar, known as 'bihariatowala' on Instagram, has gained widespread praise for his compassionate acts, including providing free rides and study supplies to exam-bound students. His gesture of refusing fare from students has gone viral with over 1.4 million likes and 10.1 thousand comments on a recent post.

An auto driver from Bihar, known as “Bihari auto wala,” has garnered significant attention on Instagram for his acts of kindness, particularly his practice of refusing fares from exam-bound students and offering them study supplies. This compassionate gesture was highlighted in a recent viral Instagram post, drawing widespread appreciation.The “bihariatowala” Instagram account consistently features content showcasing various acts of community service and assistance to those in need.

A Gesture of Support

The driver's benevolent actions include not charging students for rides to their examination centers and sometimes providing them with gifts like study materials. In a video that has resonated with thousands, the driver explicitly states, "We don't take money from students, look at this. We make videos; understand, my videos are about helping. Here is a gift from my side; this is my ID name. Just study diligently, life is good, and it has no religion." This powerful statement underscores his dedication to supporting student education and fostering a sense of community responsibility, an ethos consistently promoted by the 'bihariatowala' account.

Take a look at the video!

How Netizen's Reacted!

One user wrote, “Keep doing the good work.” Another user wrote, “he must have desire to study.that's why doing this to student.” One more comment read, “How to support you brother.” One more user wrote, “Honestly, your idea is absolutely amazing.”