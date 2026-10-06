A five-year-old girl was killed after a building suddenly collapsed on her while she was walking through a narrow alley in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh amid heavy rain and strong winds, with the horrifying incident captured on CCTV.

A five-year-old girl was killed after a building suddenly collapsed on her while she was walking through a narrow alley in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh amid heavy rain and strong winds, with the horrifying incident captured on CCTV. The incident took place in the Anantpur locality under the City Kotwali police station area when a sudden cyclonic storm accompanied by powerful winds swept through the area.

The CCTV footage shows two children walking through the cramped lane while sharing an umbrella as rain lashes the area. Buildings can be seen standing close to both sides of the narrow passage. Moments later, one of the structures suddenly gives way and crashes down as the children pass through the lane.

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The collapse triggered panic among local residents, who rushed to the spot. Rescue personnel subsequently cleared the rubble, but the five-year-old girl had already died in the incident.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV, and the disturbing footage has since sparked concern among residents of the locality. Police reached the scene, took the girl’s body into custody.

The deceased was identified as five-year-old Alina, a member of Afzal Khan’s family.

According to police, the family informed them about the incident. After completing the required formalities, the police handed over the girl’s body to her family.