The Gujarat government delegation, led by CM Bhupendra Patel, concluded its San Francisco visit after holding key meetings with global tech firms like Analog Devices and TDK Ventures to strengthen Gujarat's position as a leading semiconductor and tech hub.

Meetings with Global Tech and Innovation Leaders

The Gujarat government delegation, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday, concluded its San Francisco visit and departed for Washington, DC. Before leaving, the Chief Minister and delegation members visited the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, where Consul General Dr K Srikar Reddy welcomed them.

On Tuesday, the State Government delegation held important one-on-one meetings in San Francisco with representatives of leading global companies in the fields of semiconductors, deep tech, artificial intelligence, startups, skill development and cyber security. According to a press release, the meetings included detailed discussions on strengthening Gujarat's position as India's leading semiconductor and advanced technology hub.

Collaboration with Analog Devices

During the meeting with the Executive Vice President of Analog Devices, discussions were held on the importance of an uninterrupted power supply for wafer fabrication facilities, highly stable infrastructure and world-class manufacturing conditions. The company expressed its commitment to investing in technology and innovation in India. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged global companies to leverage the State's robust infrastructure, policy support, skilled workforce and various semiconductor-focused initiatives to become part of the global industry network. Notably, Analog Devices, with more than 300 professionals in the State, is contributing to advanced semiconductor engineering and technology in collaboration with Tata Electronics.

Partnerships in Deep Tech and Startups

As per the release, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also held a one-on-one meeting. with Nicholas Savage, President of TDK Ventures. During the meeting, he discussec opportunities for collaboration with the State's startups, universities, corporates and R&D institutions. In addition, emphasis was placed on possibilities for partnerships in semiconductor technology, advanced materials, Al-based solutions and deep-tech commercialisation.

Focus on Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Chief Minister, including the delegation, held a meeting with Romesh Wadhwani, Chairman and Founder of the Wadhwani Foundation. The meeting discussed comprehensive collaboration in skill development, industry-orientated training, entrepreneurship, innovation and research commercialisation. Furthermore, an agreement was reached on preparing a work roadmap over the next few months to more effectively connect ITI and diploma students with employers, expand Entrepreneurship Development Centres and establish a Wadhwani Innovation Centre in the State.

Invitation to Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel invited the concerned companies and institutions to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027 to accelerate new opportunities for investment, collaboration and technology-driven development in the State. (ANI)