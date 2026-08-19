RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, MP Misa Bharti, and party workers were detained during a protest in Patna over unemployment and student issues. Yadav said the govt is afraid of the youth and vowed the RJD will continue to raise these issues.

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, along with several party workers, including RJD MP Misa Bharti, were detained by the police on Wednesday while leading a protest march towards Lok Bhavan in Patna over issues concerning students, unemployment, alleged paper leaks and transparency in examinations. During the protest, some demonstrators climbed onto a bus in which Tejashwi Yadav and other protesters were being taken by the police.

RJD leaders slam government

After being detained, Tejashwi Yadav said the government was afraid of the youth and asserted that the RJD would continue to raise issues concerning students and unemployment. Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "The government is afraid of the youth, the publi.. No government is permanent; every government has to go one day... We have the support of everyone. We will keep the fight on. We are not afraid of the jail... We will always raise our voice for the rights of the students, curb unemployment, stop paper leaks, transparency in examinations..." He further said the protesters were carrying out a peaceful march while holding the Tricolour. "We were carrying out a peaceful march with the Tricolour on the issue of the students," he added.

RJD MP Misa Bharti, who was also detained by the police, said that students in Bihar were ready to go to jail but would continue their protest until the District Magistrate of Siwan was suspended. "The students of Bihar are ready to go to jail, but will be stern on their demands till District Magistrate of Siwan is suspended; RJD and Bihar's public will not stop... The government might as well order the use of guns in a few days..."

Siwan AK-47 firing controversy

The march comes amid a controversy over the use of an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Siwan. The Bihar government told the Supreme Court that a police constable had fired four rounds from an AK-47 into the air after being trapped in a crowd, while maintaining that no protester was injured by the firing. The constable has been suspended. (ANI)